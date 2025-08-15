https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/alaska-summit-to-foster-us-russia-trust--ex-austrian-diplomat-1122615607.html

Alaska Summit to Foster US-Russia Trust – Ex-Austrian Diplomat

Alaska Summit to Foster US-Russia Trust – Ex-Austrian Diplomat

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, will help build trust between the two countries, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik.

"This will help strengthen trust ... It is a gesture, a symbolic result between these two superpowers. This is something that can help build trusting relations in the long term," Kneissl, who heads St. Petersburg University's G.O.R.K.I. (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues) Center, said. Much will depend on Trump at the upcoming talks due to his temperamental nature, as negotiations in modern history have rarely been as "personal" as the Anchorage meeting is shaping up to be, she predicted. No one, including the United States, is interested in having another major frozen conflict in Europe, but resolving the Ukrainian conflict is a "very delicate matter," given Russia's approach to a ceasefire, Kneissl said. The ceasefire, insisted upon by the West, must be monitored by someone, however EU countries or organizations like the OSCE lack the capacity for this, she said. The Alaska meeting may see Trump either drop his demand for a ceasefire or continue insisting on it, she added. "When it comes to Ukraine and a ceasefire, the question is who will oversee it? NATO, Berlin, Paris have proposed sending NATO troops. Of course, this is unacceptable for Russia, naturally. Therefore, I believe Trump needs to somehow understand this, because you cannot simply declare a ceasefire, and then what?" she said. On Thursday, Trump announced that he wanted to secure an immediate peace deal at the Alaska summit and planned to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting with the Russian president. In June 2024, Putin put forward initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Russia's new regions. In addition, the Russian leader urged Kiev to abandon its ambition to join NATO, demilitarize, and adopt a non-aligned, non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned the lifting of sanctions against Russia. On August 12, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the upcoming Alaska summit could help reset the relations between Russia and the United States, "if the meeting goes well." The meeting between Russian President Putin and US President Trump is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev.

