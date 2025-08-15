International
Ex-Envoy Says Alaska Summit Will Enable US-Russia Relations to Grow in Positive Direction
The upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will enable US-Russia relations to grow in a positive direction, former US Ambassador to Switzerland Ed McMullen told Sputnik.
"Dialogue and advancing bilateral interests enables US/Russian relations to grow in a positive direction. This is the hallmark of President Trump's successful foreign policy," McMullen said. Trump and Putin will hold their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. This is the leaders' first face-to-face meeting since Trump’s reelection and their last summit in 2019. According to the White House, the meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT). The Putin-Trump summit will discuss the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, as well as broader issues of ensuring peace and security, and bilateral relations.
Ex-Envoy Says Alaska Summit Will Enable US-Russia Relations to Grow in Positive Direction

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will enable US-Russia relations to grow in a positive direction, former US Ambassador to Switzerland Ed McMullen told Sputnik.
"Dialogue and advancing bilateral interests enables US/Russian relations to grow in a positive direction. This is the hallmark of President Trump's successful foreign policy," McMullen said.
Trump and Putin will hold their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. This is the leaders' first face-to-face meeting since Trump’s reelection and their last summit in 2019. According to the White House, the meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT).
The Putin-Trump summit will discuss the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, as well as broader issues of ensuring peace and security, and bilateral relations.
