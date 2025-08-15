International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/judge-napolitano-breaks-down-alaska-summit-and-the-chance-for-a-grand-reset-in-russia-us-ties-1122619957.html
Judge Napolitano Breaks Down Alaska Summit and the Chance for a 'Grand Reset' in Russia-US Ties
Judge Napolitano Breaks Down Alaska Summit and the Chance for a 'Grand Reset' in Russia-US Ties
Sputnik International
Presidents Putin and Trump are meeting for the first time in over six years.The main topics on the agenda? Ukraine and Russia-US relations. Veteran journalist and Judging Freedom host Andrew Napolitano shares his insights.
2025-08-15T15:52+0000
2025-08-15T15:54+0000
analysis
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia
ukraine
putin-trump meeting in alaska
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122620185_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_69faa5b79f98ebccbe1bfc5632709fb9.jpg
The US is “in no position to consent to the very reasonable, intellectually honest and consistent Russian demands” in Ukraine, as its officials don’t seem to fully understand or appreciate Russia’s national security needs, Napolitano told Sputnik, when asked whether the meeting could lead to a speedy cessation of hostilities."Add to those reasons the recent Russian triumphs in the battlefield, which are rather extraordinary and which have left the Ukrainians with very, very little manpower with which to resist the Russian military," he added.Chance for a Grand Reset?The Putin-Trump meeting could be the “first of many steps” toward a new era “commercial, political, diplomatic, cultural integration” between the two nations, a “grand reset” that could require help from other rising global powers to fully realize.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-plans-to-greet-putin-personally-upon-arrival-at-place-of-talks-in-alaska---reports-1122617384.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/russia-to-set-out-its-position-during-talks-in-alaska---lavrov-1122614711.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Judge Napolitano Breaks Down Alaska Summit and the Chance for a 'Grand Reset' in Russia-US Ties
Sputnik International
Judge Napolitano Breaks Down Alaska Summit and the Chance for a 'Grand Reset' in Russia-US Ties
2025-08-15T15:52+0000
true
PT1M43S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122620185_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_95ed711dd62fd8ec4be8e769824b68c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what happens after alaska summit, what will trump putin summit achieve
what happens after alaska summit, what will trump putin summit achieve

Judge Napolitano Breaks Down Alaska Summit and the Chance for a 'Grand Reset' in Russia-US Ties

15:52 GMT 15.08.2025 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 15.08.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Presidents Putin and Trump are meeting for the first time in over six years.The main topics on the agenda? Ukraine and Russia-US relations. Veteran journalist and Judging Freedom host Andrew Napolitano shares his insights.
The US is “in no position to consent to the very reasonable, intellectually honest and consistent Russian demands” in Ukraine, as its officials don’t seem to fully understand or appreciate Russia’s national security needs, Napolitano told Sputnik, when asked whether the meeting could lead to a speedy cessation of hostilities.

The Russian military is already very close to achieving its objectives in the special military operation, Trump knows it, and that puts “President Putin in what Americans call the catbird seat,” Napolitano said.

"Add to those reasons the recent Russian triumphs in the battlefield, which are rather extraordinary and which have left the Ukrainians with very, very little manpower with which to resist the Russian military," he added.
Alaska before the meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States. A police officer in front of the Il-96-300 aircraft of the special flight detachment Russia, which took off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport, at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
World
Trump Plans to Greet Putin Personally Upon Arrival at Place of Talks in Alaska - Reports
09:52 GMT

Chance for a Grand Reset?

The Putin-Trump meeting could be the “first of many steps” toward a new era “commercial, political, diplomatic, cultural integration” between the two nations, a “grand reset” that could require help from other rising global powers to fully realize.
“That’s not going to happen today, and it may have to involve other countries like China, Brazil and India, maybe even Iran, but the grand reset between Russia and the United States, I believe, is a personal goal of President Putin and an aspiration of Donald Trump,” Napolitano said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russia to Set Out Its Position During Talks in Alaska - Lavrov
05:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала