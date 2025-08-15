https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/moldovan-opposition-lawmakers-demand-access-to-jailed-gagauzia-leader-1122615306.html

Moldovan Opposition Lawmakers Demand Access to Jailed Gagauzia Leader

Moldovan Opposition Lawmakers Demand Access to Jailed Gagauzia Leader

Lawmakers from Moldova's opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc sent a request to the Ministry of Justice and the National Administration of Penitentiaries demanding access to jailed Gagauzia leader Yevgenia Gutsul and other activists who are being unlawfully detained in Chisinau, the bloc said on Friday.

On August 5, a district court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre." She accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of repressing dissenting voices and promised to appeal the sentence. Svetlana Popan, an activist of the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, was sentenced to six years in prison in the same case. Pobeda lawmakers have been unjustly denied access to their colleagues in the detention center for over a week, the bloc said. The administration of Detention Center No. 13 and the Ministry of Justice justified its denial of access by claiming that their mandates had expired. The bloc argued that parliamentary mandates remained valid until the new convocation meets. "Pobeda’s demands include: cessation of illegal restrictions, written justification for the administration's actions, punishment of those guilty of violating the law, and make sure that deputies have immediate access to political prisoners," the statement read. The opposition accuses the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) of political persecution ahead of the September parliamentary elections. Gagauzia’s People’s Assembly has rejected the verdict against Gutsul and issued a resolution in her defense. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport in March. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.

