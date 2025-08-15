https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/moldovan-opposition-leader-urges-police-not-to-silence-public-dissent-1122618278.html

Moldovan Opposition Leader Urges Police Not to Silence Public Dissent

Moldovan Opposition Leader Urges Police Not to Silence Public Dissent

Ilan Shor, the leader of Moldova's opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, urged the Moldovan police force on Friday "not to stifle the people's protest" and take the side of anti-government demonstrators during a rally set for Sunday.

"Dear Moldovan officers! I call on you to side with the Moldovan people! You were ordered to stifle the people's protest. But you swore loyalty not to your superiors, but to the people. I promise you that when we replace this vile government, you will live with dignity. No one will force you to act illegally or immorally," Shor wrote on Telegram. Shor called the rally to protest arbitrary detentions of opposition activists in the capital of Chisinau. He said the venue had been moved from the central square to a square near the railway station due to pressure from the government. Earlier in the day, Moldovan police warned the public against joining in the protest, which they said had not been authorized by the authorities. The force said violators could face criminal charges. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. The government has also blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.

