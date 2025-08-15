International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/putin-congratulates-india-on-independence-day-emphasizes-strategic-partnership-1122616014.html
Putin Congratulates India on Independence Day, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership
Putin Congratulates India on Independence Day, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, highlighting the country's economic and scientific achievements.
2025-08-15T09:35+0000
2025-08-15T09:35+0000
world
vladimir putin
narendra modi
independence
russia
india
independence day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119304941_0:114:2943:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_b425509ff4445e0c5b97c0c418ae7b6b.jpg
"India has achieved widely recognized success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a message published on the Kremlin's website. Putin said that Russia highly valued its special and privileged strategic partnership with India, adding he believed that the two nations would continue to strengthen their constructive cooperation. The Russian president wished the Indian leaders good health and success, and wished for happiness and prosperity for all Indian citizens.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/lavrov-to-meet-indias-fm-jaishankar-on-aug-21-during-official-visit-to-russia-1122603428.html
independence
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119304941_123:0:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52f14d5f6748fefb942ac9540ff8ebd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin congratulates india on independence day, russian president vladimir putin, prime minister narendra modi
putin congratulates india on independence day, russian president vladimir putin, prime minister narendra modi

Putin Congratulates India on Independence Day, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership

09:35 GMT 15.08.2025
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, highlighting the country's economic and scientific achievements.
"India has achieved widely recognized success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a message published on the Kremlin's website.
Putin said that Russia highly valued its special and privileged strategic partnership with India, adding he believed that the two nations would continue to strengthen their constructive cooperation.
"I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas. This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally," he said.
The Russian president wished the Indian leaders good health and success, and wished for happiness and prosperity for all Indian citizens.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
World
Lavrov to Meet India's FM Jaishankar on Aug 21 During Official Visit to Russia
13 August, 08:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала