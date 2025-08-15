https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/putin-congratulates-india-on-independence-day-emphasizes-strategic-partnership-1122616014.html

Putin Congratulates India on Independence Day, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership

Putin Congratulates India on Independence Day, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, highlighting the country's economic and scientific achievements.

2025-08-15T09:35+0000

2025-08-15T09:35+0000

2025-08-15T09:35+0000

world

vladimir putin

narendra modi

independence

russia

india

independence day

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119304941_0:114:2943:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_b425509ff4445e0c5b97c0c418ae7b6b.jpg

"India has achieved widely recognized success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a message published on the Kremlin's website. Putin said that Russia highly valued its special and privileged strategic partnership with India, adding he believed that the two nations would continue to strengthen their constructive cooperation. The Russian president wished the Indian leaders good health and success, and wished for happiness and prosperity for all Indian citizens.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/lavrov-to-meet-indias-fm-jaishankar-on-aug-21-during-official-visit-to-russia-1122603428.html

independence

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin congratulates india on independence day, russian president vladimir putin, prime minister narendra modi