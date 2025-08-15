https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/putin-congratulates-india-on-independence-day-emphasizes-strategic-partnership-1122616014.html
Putin Congratulates India on Independence Day, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 79th Independence Day on Friday, highlighting the country's economic and scientific achievements.
"India has achieved widely recognized success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a message published on the Kremlin's website. Putin said that Russia highly valued its special and privileged strategic partnership with India, adding he believed that the two nations would continue to strengthen their constructive cooperation. The Russian president wished the Indian leaders good health and success, and wished for happiness and prosperity for all Indian citizens.
"I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas. This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally," he said.
The Russian president wished the Indian leaders good health and success, and wished for happiness and prosperity for all Indian citizens.