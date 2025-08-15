https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/us-delegation-to-alaska-summit-includes-16-people---white-house-press-pool-1122618397.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's delegation to the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin includes 16 people, the White House press pool reported on Friday.
"In the meantime, here is a list of officials traveling with the president aboard Air Force One, per the White House: [State] Secretary Marco Rubio, [Treasury] Secretary Scott Bessent, [Commerce] Secretary Howard Lutnick, [CIA] Director John Ratcliffe, [White House Chief of Staff] Susie Wiles, [White House Deputy Chiefs of Staff] James Blair, Beau Harrison, Nick Luna, Dan Scavino, [White House Communications Director] Steven Cheung, [Deputy National Security Advisor] Robert Gabriel, [White House Press Secretary] Karoline Leavitt, [White House Staff Secretary] Will Scharf, [White House Director of Speechwriting] Ross Worthington, Ambassador Steve Witkoff, Ambassador Monica Crowley," the press pool said.
is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev.