Russia Special Presidential Envoy Dmitriev Says Morale Very High Ahead of Russia-US Summit

ANCHORAGE, United States (Sputnik) - The Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told RIA Novosti on Friday that his morale is very high ahead of the Russia-US summit.
"Morale is very high!" Dmitriev said.
The whole range of relations, not only Ukraine, will be discussed at talks between Russia and the United States, Dmitriev added.
"We are also engaged in restoring relations between Russia and the United States. It is important that not only economic issues are on the agenda, not only Ukraine, but also relations between Russia and the United States," Dmitriev explained.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska later in the day. According to the White House, the meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT). The Kremlin announced that the summit would start with a one-on-one conversation between the two presidents, who will be later joined by five envoys of the delegations from each side. The central topic of the meeting will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis.