https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/scott-ritter-lists-two-things-that-need-to-happen-for-trump-to-get-his-ceasefire-at-alaska-summit-1122621434.html
Scott Ritter Lists Two Things That Need to Happen for Trump to Get His Ceasefire at Alaska Summit
Scott Ritter Lists Two Things That Need to Happen for Trump to Get His Ceasefire at Alaska Summit
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian crisis is front and center of the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska. Sputnik asked renowned geopolitical analyst, former Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter to weigh in on the high stakes meeting.
2025-08-15T17:16+0000
2025-08-15T17:16+0000
2025-08-15T17:38+0000
analysis
scott ritter
vladimir putin
joe biden
russia
ukraine
alaska
congress
cia
army tactical missile system (atacms)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122621649_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_da9d04eda85e0c423aa80c5ee01f02fc.jpg
First things first: the US president “doesn’t care about the geopolitical nuances of Ukrainian battlefield locations,” Ritter said.The Russian military has mastered drone warfare, counter-drone warfare, and new battlefield tactics to the point where its advance has become “an irreversible process,” Ritter added, commenting on what happens if the peace push doesn't pan out.“There’s nothing that can be done. Nothing can be done to stop this. The advantage is 100% Russia, and we’re looking at the Ukrainians on the verge of total collapse,” the observer stressed.Can Trump Convince Congress?Trump’s base doesn’t want to continue fueling a proxy conflict against Russia, much less getting into a hot war with Russia over Ukraine, Ritter said.“Don’t worry about Congress. They don’t elect the president, and they will fall in behind the president, because if he can secure his base with a peace deal, he can ruin everybody in Congress, especially a Republican, who goes against him,” he stressed.Ritter's Bombshell: World Came Scarily Close to a Nuclear WarIn November 2024, the CIA briefed Congress on the risks of a nuclear war breaking out, estimating that there was a “greater than 50% chance” thanks to the Biden administration’s decision to greenlight long-range ATACMS strikes into Russia, Ritter revealed."The director of plans of Strategic Command, the American military command that carries out nuclear war briefed a Washington, DC think tank in November that the United States is prepared for a nuclear exchange with Russia, (that means nuclear war) and that the United States thought they were going to win," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/judge-napolitano-breaks-down-alaska-summit-and-the-chance-for-a-grand-reset-in-russia-us-ties-1122619957.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/pentagon-made-no-full-analysis-of-consequences-of-atacms-missiles-use-on-russia---hersh-1121013305.html
russia
ukraine
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122621649_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ee55f3959edce4deb9c699e9267731cd.jpg
Scott Ritter lists the two things that need to happen for Trump to get his Ukraine ceasefire
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter lists the two things that need to happen for Trump to get his Ukraine ceasefire
2025-08-15T17:16+0000
true
PT1M01S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
will ceasefire be reached in alaska, what needs to happen for ceasefire, did us and russia come close to nuclear war over ukraine
will ceasefire be reached in alaska, what needs to happen for ceasefire, did us and russia come close to nuclear war over ukraine
Scott Ritter Lists Two Things That Need to Happen for Trump to Get His Ceasefire at Alaska Summit
17:16 GMT 15.08.2025 (Updated: 17:38 GMT 15.08.2025)
The Ukrainian crisis is front and center of the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska. Sputnik asked renowned geopolitical analyst, former Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter to weigh in on the high stakes meeting.
First things first: the US president “doesn’t care about the geopolitical nuances of Ukrainian battlefield locations,” Ritter said.
“If Putin can convince him that the quickest route to a ceasefire is for Ukraine to leave” Russia’s new territories “and say no to NATO, that’s it. That’s all that has to happen for a ceasefire.”
The Russian military has mastered drone warfare, counter-drone warfare, and new battlefield tactics to the point where its advance has become “an irreversible process,” Ritter added, commenting on what happens if the peace push doesn't pan out.
“There’s nothing that can be done. Nothing can be done to stop this. The advantage is 100% Russia, and we’re looking at the Ukrainians on the verge of total collapse,” the observer stressed.
Can Trump Convince Congress?
Trump’s base doesn’t want to continue fueling a proxy conflict against Russia, much less getting into a hot war with Russia over Ukraine, Ritter said.
“Don’t worry about Congress. They don’t elect the president, and they will fall in behind the president, because if he can secure his base with a peace deal, he can ruin everybody in Congress, especially a Republican, who goes against him,” he stressed.
Ritter's Bombshell: World Came Scarily Close to a Nuclear War
In November 2024, the CIA briefed Congress on the risks of a nuclear war breaking out, estimating that there was a “greater than 50% chance” thanks to the Biden administration’s decision to greenlight long-range ATACMS strikes into Russia, Ritter revealed.
"The director of plans of Strategic Command, the American military command that carries out nuclear war briefed a Washington, DC think tank in November that the United States is prepared for a nuclear exchange with Russia, (that means nuclear war) and that the United States thought they were going to win," he said.
"When this was briefed to Congress, I asked a senior Democrat...'when the CIA briefed you, did the CIA say the Russians were bluffing?' He said no. The CIA said the exact opposite. He said but that's not the scary thing. The scary thing is that the Biden administration officials who were in that room said 'oh we’re ready for that. If the Russians wanna play, we’re ready to go to nuclear war with them.' This is the insanity that existed in November of last year!” Ritter stressed.
27 November 2024, 00:51 GMT