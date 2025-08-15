International
Trump Ahead of Summit With Putin Posts 'High Stakes'
Trump Ahead of Summit With Putin Posts 'High Stakes'
US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska "high stakes."
"HIGH STAKES!!!" Trump wrote.The meeting between Russian President Putin and US President Trump is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev.The White House has released the full delegation traveling to Alaska, which includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
11:31 GMT 15.08.2025 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 15.08.2025)
Journalists are seen near the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson which will host a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States.
Journalists are seen near the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson which will host a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska "high stakes."
"HIGH STAKES!!!" Trump wrote.
The meeting between Russian President Putin and US President Trump is expected to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.
World
Trump Plans to Greet Putin Personally Upon Arrival at Place of Talks in Alaska - Reports
09:52 GMT
The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev.
The White House has released the full delegation traveling to Alaska, which includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
