https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-holds-wonderful-talks-with-lukashenko-ahead-of-meeting-with-putin-1122619825.html
Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin
Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had held a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and discussed the release of 1,300 additional prisoners.
2025-08-15T14:15+0000
2025-08-15T14:15+0000
2025-08-15T14:15+0000
world
putin-trump meeting in alaska
donald trump
us
alexander lukashenko
vladimir putin
alaska
belarus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032768_0:48:3072:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_7c114a06f4bf2e6c8199cefc5c8b7130.jpg
"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one," Trump said on Truth Social. The leaders discussed many issues, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Alaska, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-plans-to-greet-putin-personally-upon-arrival-at-place-of-talks-in-alaska---reports-1122617384.html
alaska
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032768_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21905fa9454ea2f57ef131ea3206fbef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
talks' with lukashenko, us president donald trump, belarusian president alexander lukashenko
talks' with lukashenko, us president donald trump, belarusian president alexander lukashenko
Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had held a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and discussed the release of 1,300 additional prisoners.
"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one," Trump said on Truth Social.
The leaders discussed many issues, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Alaska
, the statement said.
"We discussed many topics, including President Putin's visit to Alaska. I look forward to meeting President Lukashenko in the future," Trump said.