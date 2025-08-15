https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-holds-wonderful-talks-with-lukashenko-ahead-of-meeting-with-putin-1122619825.html

Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin

Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had held a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and discussed the release of 1,300 additional prisoners.

2025-08-15T14:15+0000

2025-08-15T14:15+0000

2025-08-15T14:15+0000

world

putin-trump meeting in alaska

donald trump

us

alexander lukashenko

vladimir putin

alaska

belarus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032768_0:48:3072:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_7c114a06f4bf2e6c8199cefc5c8b7130.jpg

"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one," Trump said on Truth Social. The leaders discussed many issues, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Alaska, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-plans-to-greet-putin-personally-upon-arrival-at-place-of-talks-in-alaska---reports-1122617384.html

alaska

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

talks' with lukashenko, us president donald trump, belarusian president alexander lukashenko