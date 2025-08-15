International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-holds-wonderful-talks-with-lukashenko-ahead-of-meeting-with-putin-1122619825.html
Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin
Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had held a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and discussed the release of 1,300 additional prisoners.
2025-08-15T14:15+0000
2025-08-15T14:15+0000
world
putin-trump meeting in alaska
donald trump
us
alexander lukashenko
vladimir putin
alaska
belarus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032768_0:48:3072:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_7c114a06f4bf2e6c8199cefc5c8b7130.jpg
"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one," Trump said on Truth Social. The leaders discussed many issues, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Alaska, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-plans-to-greet-putin-personally-upon-arrival-at-place-of-talks-in-alaska---reports-1122617384.html
alaska
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032768_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21905fa9454ea2f57ef131ea3206fbef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
talks' with lukashenko, us president donald trump, belarusian president alexander lukashenko
talks' with lukashenko, us president donald trump, belarusian president alexander lukashenko

Trump Holds 'Wonderful Talks' With Lukashenko Ahead of Meeting With Putin

14:15 GMT 15.08.2025
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had held a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and discussed the release of 1,300 additional prisoners.
"I had a wonderful talk with the highly respected President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. The purpose of the call was to thank him for the release of 16 prisoners. We are also discussing the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. Our conversation was a very good one," Trump said on Truth Social.
The leaders discussed many issues, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Alaska, the statement said.
"We discussed many topics, including President Putin's visit to Alaska. I look forward to meeting President Lukashenko in the future," Trump said.
Alaska before the meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States. A police officer in front of the Il-96-300 aircraft of the special flight detachment Russia, which took off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport, at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2025
World
Trump Plans to Greet Putin Personally Upon Arrival at Place of Talks in Alaska - Reports
09:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала