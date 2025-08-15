https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-says-plans-to-discuss-issue-of-territories-with-putin-1122619254.html

Trump Says Plans to Discuss Issue of Territories With Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he plans to discuss the issue of territories with Russian President Vladimir Putin and believes that Kiev should make a decision on this matter.

"They will be discussed, but I have got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they will make a proper decision. But I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I am here to get them at a table," Trump told reporters.Trump expressed hope that something will come out of the Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin."He is a smart guy ... And here we are, we are presidents, that was much more difficult than what I am doing today, believe me. So we get along. There is a good respect level on both sides. And I think, you know, something is going to come up. And I noticed he is bringing a lot of business people from Russia, and that is good," Trump told reporters.Donald Trump said he sees Russia's interest in the US economic potential.Trump added that he is ready to discuss business issues with Putin if progress can be achieved on the Ukrainian issue.Providing security guarantees to Ukraine is possible if Europe and other countries participate in this, but NATO guarantees are excluded, Donald Trump said."That is the possibility of the United States providing security guarantees to Ukraine, along with Europe and other countries, not in the form of NATO ... there are certain things that are not going to happen," Trump told reporters.Trump said on Friday he plans to impose tariffs on steel, microchip and semiconductor imports next week and the week after.

