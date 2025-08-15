https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-says-plans-to-discuss-issue-of-territories-with-putin-1122619254.html
Trump Says Plans to Discuss Issue of Territories With Putin
Trump Says Plans to Discuss Issue of Territories With Putin
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he plans to discuss the issue of territories with Russian President Vladimir Putin and believes that Kiev should make a decision on this matter.
2025-08-15T13:06+0000
2025-08-15T13:06+0000
2025-08-15T13:06+0000
world
donald trump
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
nato
putin-trump meeting in alaska
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_94843c4eeb13aa0ba8d8b6e9cdd9c923.jpg
"They will be discussed, but I have got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they will make a proper decision. But I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I am here to get them at a table," Trump told reporters.Trump expressed hope that something will come out of the Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin."He is a smart guy ... And here we are, we are presidents, that was much more difficult than what I am doing today, believe me. So we get along. There is a good respect level on both sides. And I think, you know, something is going to come up. And I noticed he is bringing a lot of business people from Russia, and that is good," Trump told reporters.Donald Trump said he sees Russia's interest in the US economic potential.Trump added that he is ready to discuss business issues with Putin if progress can be achieved on the Ukrainian issue.Providing security guarantees to Ukraine is possible if Europe and other countries participate in this, but NATO guarantees are excluded, Donald Trump said."That is the possibility of the United States providing security guarantees to Ukraine, along with Europe and other countries, not in the form of NATO ... there are certain things that are not going to happen," Trump told reporters.Trump said on Friday he plans to impose tariffs on steel, microchip and semiconductor imports next week and the week after.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/trump-plans-to-greet-putin-personally-upon-arrival-at-place-of-talks-in-alaska---reports-1122617384.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_41509d439f4f9a4250555b345673cb2f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
territories with putin, us president donald trump, russian president vladimir putin, issue of territories
territories with putin, us president donald trump, russian president vladimir putin, issue of territories
Trump Says Plans to Discuss Issue of Territories With Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he plans to discuss the issue of territories with Russian President Vladimir Putin and believes that Kiev should make a decision on this matter.
"They will be discussed, but I have got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they will make a proper decision. But I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I am here to get them at a table," Trump told reporters.
Trump expressed hope that something will come out of the Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin
.
"He is a smart guy ... And here we are, we are presidents, that was much more difficult than what I am doing today, believe me. So we get along. There is a good respect level on both sides. And I think, you know, something is going to come up. And I noticed he is bringing a lot of business people from Russia, and that is good," Trump told reporters.
Donald Trump said he sees Russia's interest in the US economic potential.
"If we make progress, I would discuss it [economic cooperation], because that is one of the things that they would like. They would like what I built in terms of the economy, just so you know, we were a dead country with our economy, he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] would not be interested. He would not have been interested a year ago with the Biden economy, but he is interested in the Trump economy," Trump told reporters.
Trump added that he is ready to discuss business issues with Putin if progress can be achieved on the Ukrainian issue
.
Providing security guarantees to Ukraine is possible if Europe and other countries participate in this, but NATO guarantees are excluded, Donald Trump said.
"That is the possibility of the United States providing security guarantees to Ukraine, along with Europe and other countries, not in the form of NATO ... there are certain things that are not going to happen," Trump told reporters.
Trump said on Friday he plans to impose tariffs on steel, microchip and semiconductor imports next week and the week after.
"I'll be setting tariffs next week and the week after on steel, and on, I would say, chips ... and semiconductors," Trump told reporters.