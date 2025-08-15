https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/us-senator-plans-to-discuss-military-facilities-in-alaska-with-trump--reports-1122615766.html

US Senator Plans to Discuss Military Facilities in Alaska with Trump – Reports

US Senator Plans to Discuss Military Facilities in Alaska with Trump – Reports

Sputnik International

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday to discuss military facilities and brief him on the icebreaker purchase, Alaska's News Source broadcaster reported.

2025-08-15T09:28+0000

2025-08-15T09:28+0000

2025-08-15T09:28+0000

world

donald trump

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

alaska

dan sullivan

sergey lavrov

russia

us

putin-trump meeting in alaska

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108347160_100:0:2900:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_72c207c026611a6e13411ac15fb66b84.jpg

Sullivan will meet with President Trump during the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about military installations in Alaska. He said that Alaska's role as the summit host demonstrated American strength. The senator also said he would update Trump about the commissioning of the US Coast Guard’s new icebreaker, which arrived in Juneau’s Auke Bay on August 6. In September 2024, Sullivan proposed reopening decommissioned US Naval Base Adak in Alaska, which was closed in 1997. Other military bases in the state remain operational. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska, on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/putin-trump-summit-to-take-place-at-alaskas-elmendorf-richardson-base-1122607564.html

alaska

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senator, military facilities in alaska, us president donald trump, icebreaker purchase