https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/us-senator-plans-to-discuss-military-facilities-in-alaska-with-trump--reports-1122615766.html
US Senator Plans to Discuss Military Facilities in Alaska with Trump – Reports
US Senator Plans to Discuss Military Facilities in Alaska with Trump – Reports
Sputnik International
Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday to discuss military facilities and brief him on the icebreaker purchase, Alaska's News Source broadcaster reported.
2025-08-15T09:28+0000
2025-08-15T09:28+0000
2025-08-15T09:28+0000
world
donald trump
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
alaska
dan sullivan
sergey lavrov
russia
us
putin-trump meeting in alaska
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108347160_100:0:2900:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_72c207c026611a6e13411ac15fb66b84.jpg
Sullivan will meet with President Trump during the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about military installations in Alaska. He said that Alaska's role as the summit host demonstrated American strength. The senator also said he would update Trump about the commissioning of the US Coast Guard’s new icebreaker, which arrived in Juneau’s Auke Bay on August 6. In September 2024, Sullivan proposed reopening decommissioned US Naval Base Adak in Alaska, which was closed in 1997. Other military bases in the state remain operational. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska, on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/putin-trump-summit-to-take-place-at-alaskas-elmendorf-richardson-base-1122607564.html
alaska
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108347160_450:0:2550:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef70354ac5691e2e35a1cbf1551d2ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us senator, military facilities in alaska, us president donald trump, icebreaker purchase
us senator, military facilities in alaska, us president donald trump, icebreaker purchase
US Senator Plans to Discuss Military Facilities in Alaska with Trump – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday to discuss military facilities and brief him on the icebreaker purchase, Alaska's News Source broadcaster reported.
Sullivan will meet with President Trump during the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about military installations in Alaska. He said that Alaska's role as the summit host demonstrated American strength.
The senator also said he would update Trump about the commissioning of the US Coast Guard’s new icebreaker, which arrived in Juneau’s Auke Bay on August 6.
"He has been a strong promoter of ice breakers, rebuilding our Coast Guard, and a lot of that is taking place here. So, I’m going to give him an update on that commissioning," Sullivan told Alaska’s News Source.
In September 2024, Sullivan proposed reopening decommissioned US Naval Base Adak in Alaska, which was closed in 1997. Other military bases in the state remain operational.
The meeting
between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of Anchorage in Alaska, on Friday. The leaders are expected to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict as well as other issues of mutual interest.
The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.