Putin & Trump Find Common Ground as West’s War Party Shut Out - Analyst
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska. Russia acknowledged positive, constructive dialogue between the sides, while Donald Trump hailed significant progress toward a Ukraine settlement.
The Putin-Trump meeting shows the West “gambled on an easy victory over Russia and lost,” Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces veteran, told Sputnik.
Both Russia and America have signalled satisfaction with the summit as a step forward towards a real peaceful solution of the Ukraine conflict, he noted.
“Those that wanted more isolation and sanctions against Russia, if Russia didn't agree to Western demands, didn't have their way,” the former defence politician and chief of staff with Sweden Democrats emphasized.
The “Western war party” had hoped for new harsh sanctions on Russia and those trading with it, but instead what can be seen is improving relations between Russia and the US, as well as a continued peace process.
After Donald Trump talks with his European allies and Ukraine, they will be faced with a choice, Valtersson said.
They can either support the peace process by accepting the realities on the ground and legitimate interests of Russia, or reject it. If they choose the latter, they will isolate themselves from not only the majority of the world, but especially from the US.
“Hopefully the cooler heads in Ukraine and Europe will realize that it's better to follow the US and accept reality, than continue a lost war,” Valtersson concluded.
🇷🇺✈️ Putin landed in the United States for the FIRST TIME IN YEARS.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 15, 2025
Here’s how Trump greeted him in Alaska:🧵 pic.twitter.com/rNiQef13bN
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s reunion made clear they’d missed the bond from years past, psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told Sputnik.
“When President Putin and President Trump approached each other… their body language showed a very open and warm receptiveness,” the Beverly Hills best-selling author said.
The two leaders shook hands multiple times, touched each other’s arms, and smiled—a clear signal they’d missed the connection they had during Trump’s first presidency.
Lieberman noted the direct eye contact, standing close marked an “auspicious beginning that foretold a positive meeting.”
Even after three hours of serious talks, their joint press conference carried the same energy. Both turned slightly toward one another, as if to emphasize unity.
“They gave the impression that they were facing the press together, on the same team,” Lieberman observed.