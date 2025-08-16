https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/orban-says-russia-us-summit-made-world-safer-era-of-deteriorating-relations-over-1122630492.html
Orban Says Russia-US Summit Made World Safer, Era of Deteriorating Relations Over
Following the Russia-US summit in Alaska, the world has become safer, as the period of deteriorating cooperation between the two largest nuclear powers has ended, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
"For years, we watched as the two largest nuclear powers dismantled the framework of their cooperation and sent threats to each other. That is over now. Today, the world is safer than it was yesterday," Orban wrote on social media. On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the talks, Putin told a press conference that the situation around Ukraine was one of the central topics discussed in Alaska, saying that he and Trump established good, business-like, and trusting contact, and by moving along this path, it is possible to reach the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Trump, in turn, said that there is still no agreement with Russia on several points regarding Ukraine, but the sides have "very good chance of getting there."
"For years, we watched as the two largest nuclear powers dismantled the framework of their cooperation and sent threats to each other. That is over now. Today, the world is safer than it was yesterday," Orban wrote on social media.
On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Following the talks, Putin told a press conference that the situation around Ukraine was one of the central topics discussed in Alaska
, saying that he and Trump established good, business-like, and trusting contact, and by moving along this path, it is possible to reach the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Trump, in turn, said that there is still no agreement with Russia on several points regarding Ukraine, but the sides have "very good chance of getting there."