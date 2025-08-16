https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/india-welcomes-putin-trump-summit-in-alaska-1122629450.html
India Welcomes Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska
India has highly praised the results of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
"India welcomes the high-level meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Jaiswal said. "Their leadership in the pursuit of peace deserves high praise.""India highly appreciates the progress made at the summit," he added, stressing that "the way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world hopes for the swift end of the conflict in Ukraine."Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday for three-on-three format talks that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. The presidents were joined by Ruussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
10:52 GMT 16.08.2025 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 16.08.2025)
"India welcomes the high-level meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Jaiswal said. "Their leadership in the pursuit of peace deserves high praise."
"India highly appreciates the progress made at the summit," he added, stressing that "the way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world hopes for the swift end of the conflict in Ukraine."
Putin and Trump met in Anchorage,
Alaska on Friday for three-on-three format talks that lasted two hours and 45 minutes. The presidents were joined by Ruussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.