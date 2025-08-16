https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/kim-jong-un-pays-tribute-to-soviet-soldiers-who-liberated-korea-1122627625.html

Kim Jong Un Pays Tribute to Soviet Soldiers Who Liberated Korea

Kim Jong Un Pays Tribute to Soviet Soldiers Who Liberated Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument in honor of the fallen Soviet soldiers in Pyongyang and praised the "unparalleled heroism and everlasting feats" of the Red Army soldiers who liberated Korea during World War II, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"On August 15, Kim Jong Un visited the Liberation Monument to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the homeland," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.The North Korean leader was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense of the DPRK, and commanders of the Korean People's Army (KPA) branches.A KPA honor guard was arrayed at the monument and the national anthems of Russia and the DPRK were played.A floral wreath was laid on Kim's behalf, with the inscription: "We do not forget the merits of the fallen Soviet soldiers," the agency reported.The honor guard then made a ceremonial march, and Kim toured the monument with his entourage.He noted that the history of Korea’s liberation is etched with "unparalleled heroism and everlasting feats" of Soviet soldiers in the fight against Japanese imperialism."The combat brotherhood and blood ties between the armies and peoples of the two countries, forged in fierce battle, are a true example of international justice and solidarity," Kim said.He expressed confidence that the unbreakable friendship between the DPRK and Russia would continue to grow stronger.

