https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin-trump-meeting-represents-key-step-toward-peace-in-ukraine--slovak-president-1122630608.html

Putin-Trump Meeting Represents Key Step Toward Peace in Ukraine – Slovak President

Putin-Trump Meeting Represents Key Step Toward Peace in Ukraine – Slovak President

Sputnik International

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska is an important step toward peace in Ukraine, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Saturday.

2025-08-16T12:13+0000

2025-08-16T12:13+0000

2025-08-16T12:13+0000

world

putin-trump meeting in alaska

vladimir putin

us

donald trump

peter pellegrini

russia

alaska

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117791331_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6456900b2449e5fc7cfbefb159a2e2.jpg

"The summit was an important step toward the goal of achieving lasting peace in Ukraine," Pellegrini wrote on social media. The atmosphere of mutual respect during the Russia-US summit in Alaska has also opened the door for further negotiations, the Slovak president said. On Friday, Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska for a three-on-three format talks that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. In addition to the presidents, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250815/watch-putin-and-trump-meet-for-historic-summit-in-alaska-1122615440.html

russia

alaska

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-trump meeting, peace in ukraine, slovak president