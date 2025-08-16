https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/russia-takes-control-of-two-settlement-in-special-op-zone-1122628773.html

Russia Takes Control of Two Settlement in Special Op Zone

Russia Takes Control of Two Settlement in Special Op Zone

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces took control of the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2025-08-16T09:51+0000

2025-08-16T09:51+0000

2025-08-16T09:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

dnepropetrovsk

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russian armed forces

hmmwv

m113

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121306508_0:154:3094:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_55c755cf4e5a8f9d6b6b6faf52858557.jpg

"Battlegroup Zapad, through decisive actions, liberated the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has taken control of the Voronoye village in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said."As a result of the active and decisive actions, units of the Vostok group of forces have liberated the Voronoye settlement of the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian fighters, a UK-made Mastiff armored vehicle, a Novator armored vehicle, 14 cars, three artillery pieces, four electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 215 Ukrainian fighters, an armored combat vehicle, 11 cars and two electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 170 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, four cars, three field artillery pieces, including an US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, an electronic warfare station, a counter-battery radar station, and ten ammunition and materiel depots, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers, an M113 armored personnel carrier, two US-made MaxxPro armored vehicles, a pickup truck, five field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, as well as an ammunition depot, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 80 Ukrainian fighters over the past day, an US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, ten cars, five electronic warfare stations, and five ammunition and materiel depots, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/russias-liberation-of-chasov-yar-swings-open-gates-to-donbass--analyst-1122523620.html

russia

dnepropetrovsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia takes control, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry