https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/rubio-skeptical-tougher-sanctions-against-russia-to-bring-peace-1122640028.html
Rubio Skeptical Tougher Sanctions Against Russia to Bring Peace
Rubio Skeptical Tougher Sanctions Against Russia to Bring Peace
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed doubt that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia would help achieve peace in Ukraine.
2025-08-18T04:58+0000
2025-08-18T04:58+0000
2025-08-18T04:58+0000
world
us
marco rubio
russia
ukraine
sanctions
western sanctions
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
new sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg
"I don’t think new sanctions on Russia are going to force them to accept ceasefire. They’re already under very severe sanctions," he told NBC News. Any options for possible sanctions remain to US President Donald Trump, Rubio said. Trump previously said that if there is no agreement on Ukraine after the deadline he named expires, measures against Russia could include sanctions, tariffs and "something else."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/he-knows-how-to-avoid-sanctions--trump-on-putin-1122542413.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697c2b3e811586e27e3a304a7055b5e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine crisis, russia's gdp, russian economy growing, economic growth, sanctions against russia, sanctions failed, sanctions backfired, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions over ukraine, ukraine deal, peace deal, peace settlement
ukraine crisis, russia's gdp, russian economy growing, economic growth, sanctions against russia, sanctions failed, sanctions backfired, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions over ukraine, ukraine deal, peace deal, peace settlement
Rubio Skeptical Tougher Sanctions Against Russia to Bring Peace
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed doubt that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia would help achieve peace in Ukraine.
"I don’t think new sanctions on Russia are going to force them to accept ceasefire. They’re already under very severe sanctions," he told NBC News.
Any options for possible sanctions
remain to US President Donald Trump, Rubio said.
"The minute he takes those steps, all talks stop. The minute we take those steps, there is no one left in the world to go talk to the Russians and try to get them to the table to reach a peace agreement. So that moment may come. I hope not, because I hope we get a peace deal," he said.
Trump previously said that if there is no agreement on Ukraine after the deadline he named expires, measures against Russia could include sanctions, tariffs and "something else."