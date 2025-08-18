International
Rubio Skeptical Tougher Sanctions Against Russia to Bring Peace
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed doubt that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia would help achieve peace in Ukraine.
"I don’t think new sanctions on Russia are going to force them to accept ceasefire. They’re already under very severe sanctions," he told NBC News. Any options for possible sanctions remain to US President Donald Trump, Rubio said. Trump previously said that if there is no agreement on Ukraine after the deadline he named expires, measures against Russia could include sanctions, tariffs and "something else."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed doubt that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia would help achieve peace in Ukraine.
"I don’t think new sanctions on Russia are going to force them to accept ceasefire. They’re already under very severe sanctions," he told NBC News.
Any options for possible sanctions remain to US President Donald Trump, Rubio said.
"The minute he takes those steps, all talks stop. The minute we take those steps, there is no one left in the world to go talk to the Russians and try to get them to the table to reach a peace agreement. So that moment may come. I hope not, because I hope we get a peace deal," he said.
Trump previously said that if there is no agreement on Ukraine after the deadline he named expires, measures against Russia could include sanctions, tariffs and "something else."
