https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/rubio-skeptical-tougher-sanctions-against-russia-to-bring-peace-1122640028.html

Rubio Skeptical Tougher Sanctions Against Russia to Bring Peace

Rubio Skeptical Tougher Sanctions Against Russia to Bring Peace

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed doubt that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia would help achieve peace in Ukraine.

2025-08-18T04:58+0000

2025-08-18T04:58+0000

2025-08-18T04:58+0000

world

us

marco rubio

russia

ukraine

sanctions

western sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

us sanctions

new sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg

"I don’t think new sanctions on Russia are going to force them to accept ceasefire. They’re already under very severe sanctions," he told NBC News. Any options for possible sanctions remain to US President Donald Trump, Rubio said. Trump previously said that if there is no agreement on Ukraine after the deadline he named expires, measures against Russia could include sanctions, tariffs and "something else."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/he-knows-how-to-avoid-sanctions--trump-on-putin-1122542413.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, russia's gdp, russian economy growing, economic growth, sanctions against russia, sanctions failed, sanctions backfired, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions over ukraine, ukraine deal, peace deal, peace settlement