Statements by UK Leadership on Ukraine After Alaska Summit Aim to Undermine Russia, US Peace Efforts
Statements by UK Leadership on Ukraine After Alaska Summit Aim to Undermine Russia, US Peace Efforts
The statements made by UK leadership on Ukraine after the Alaska summit are clearly aimed at unvermining peace efforts of Russia and the US, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Moscow confirms categorical unacceptability of any scenario involving the deployment of military contingent in Ukraine, in which NATO participates, the statement reads. Russia confirms categorical unacceptability of any scenario involving the deployment of military contingent in Ukraine, in which NATO participates, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said. The statements by the UK and European countries about the deployment of troops in Ukraine – incitement to continue hostilities, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.UK's policy leaves no chance for Ukraine to get out of the conflict peacefully, Zakharova emphasized.
Statements by UK Leadership on Ukraine After Alaska Summit Aim to Undermine Russia, US Peace Efforts

16:54 GMT 18.08.2025 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 18.08.2025)
The statements made by UK leadership on Ukraine after the Alaska summit are clearly aimed at unvermining peace efforts of Russia and the US, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
Moscow confirms categorical unacceptability of any scenario involving the deployment of military contingent in Ukraine, in which NATO participates, the statement reads.
Russia confirms categorical unacceptability of any scenario involving the deployment of military contingent in Ukraine, in which NATO participates, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.
The statements by the UK and European countries about the deployment of troops in Ukraine – incitement to continue hostilities, the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.
UK's policy leaves no chance for Ukraine to get out of the conflict peacefully, Zakharova emphasized.
