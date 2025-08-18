https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/trump-touts-big-day-at-white-house--1122645377.html

Trump Touts ‘Big Day’ at White House

Trump Touts ‘Big Day’ at White House

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump announced a "big day" at the White House on Monday ahead of his upcoming meetings with Volodymyr Zelensky and the European leaders.

2025-08-18T14:13+0000

2025-08-18T14:13+0000

2025-08-18T14:13+0000

us

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

world

ukraine

talks

meeting

fiasco

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644939_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a1099ea34d55e9991e14c696a2fe48bc.jpg

"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! Let’s see what the results will be?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.The remarks come as the White House has inquired with Ukrainian officials whether Volodymyr Zelensky intends to wear a suit and tie during his second meeting with Trump, Axios reports.The White House would view Zelensky wearing a suit and a tie as a "good sign for peace", the report said citing a Trump adviser. However, he isn't expected to do so, it continued.In late February, talks between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office turned into a diplomatic fiasco following a strong verbal altercation in front of reporters. The US President was upset at his Ukrainian counterpart for his purported lack of gratitude for US help and disrespectful behavior in the White House.The situation was reportedly worsened by the Ukrainian president's decision to attend the meeting not in suit and tie, but in military-like attire.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/trump-zelensky-talks-europes-backdoor-play-for-arms-industrys-interests-1122636859.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, ukrainian officials, talks between trump and zelensky in the oval office