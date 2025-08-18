https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/trump-touts-big-day-at-white-house--1122645377.html
Trump Touts ‘Big Day’ at White House
Trump Touts ‘Big Day’ at White House
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced a "big day" at the White House on Monday ahead of his upcoming meetings with Volodymyr Zelensky and the European leaders.
2025-08-18T14:13+0000
2025-08-18T14:13+0000
2025-08-18T14:13+0000
us
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
world
ukraine
talks
meeting
fiasco
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644939_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a1099ea34d55e9991e14c696a2fe48bc.jpg
"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! Let’s see what the results will be?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.The remarks come as the White House has inquired with Ukrainian officials whether Volodymyr Zelensky intends to wear a suit and tie during his second meeting with Trump, Axios reports.The White House would view Zelensky wearing a suit and a tie as a "good sign for peace", the report said citing a Trump adviser. However, he isn't expected to do so, it continued.In late February, talks between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office turned into a diplomatic fiasco following a strong verbal altercation in front of reporters. The US President was upset at his Ukrainian counterpart for his purported lack of gratitude for US help and disrespectful behavior in the White House.The situation was reportedly worsened by the Ukrainian president's decision to attend the meeting not in suit and tie, but in military-like attire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/trump-zelensky-talks-europes-backdoor-play-for-arms-industrys-interests-1122636859.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644939_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0e523ca91b309d76f209b30e00ab447.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump, ukrainian officials, talks between trump and zelensky in the oval office
us president donald trump, ukrainian officials, talks between trump and zelensky in the oval office
Trump Touts ‘Big Day’ at White House
US President Donald Trump announced a "big day" at the White House on Monday ahead of his upcoming meetings with Volodymyr Zelensky and the European leaders.
"A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! Let’s see what the results will be?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The remarks come as the White House has inquired with Ukrainian officials whether Volodymyr Zelensky intends to wear a suit and tie during his second meeting with Trump, Axios reports.
White House officials have asked their Ukrainian counterparts if Zelensky plans to wear a suit to Monday's meeting, the report said citing two sources with knowledge on the matter. The president is going to appear before Trump in the same black jacket he wore at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, Axios added.
The White House would view Zelensky wearing a suit and a tie as a "good sign for peace", the report said citing a Trump adviser. However, he isn't expected to do so, it continued.
In late February, talks between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office turned into a diplomatic fiasco following a strong verbal altercation in front of reporters. The US President was upset at his Ukrainian counterpart for his purported lack of gratitude for US help and disrespectful behavior in the White House.
The situation was reportedly worsened by the Ukrainian president's decision to attend the meeting not in suit and tie, but in military-like attire.