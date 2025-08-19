International
No US Troops in Ukraine Under Trump – Analyst
No US Troops in Ukraine Under Trump – Analyst
“Trump has no interest in sending US troops to fight and die in Ukraine,” EMP Task Force scholar and former Pentagon officer David Pyne told Sputnik.
According to Pyne, Zelensky will keep rejecting a peace deal “until Trump employs a maximum pressure campaign against Kiev and threatens to cut off all US security assistance — potentially including Starlink access.” “If Trump does not pressure Zelensky sufficiently, the war will continue until Ukraine’s military collapses and Russian troops advance to the Dnepr River,” Pyne concluded.
04:54 GMT 19.08.2025
“Trump has no interest in sending US troops to fight and die in Ukraine,” EMP Task Force scholar and former Pentagon officer David Pyne told Sputnik.
According to Pyne, Zelensky will keep rejecting a peace deal “until Trump employs a maximum pressure campaign against Kiev and threatens to cut off all US security assistance — potentially including Starlink access.”
“If Trump does not pressure Zelensky sufficiently, the war will continue until Ukraine’s military collapses and Russian troops advance to the Dnepr River,” Pyne concluded.
