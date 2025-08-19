Zelensky’s New Strategy at the White House: Gratitude to Trump
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonVolodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Zelensky arrived in Washington “with the realization that he needed to present himself much different than his previous visit, which was a fiasco,” psychiatrist and author Dr. Carole Lieberman told Sputnik.
Commenting on his behavior and body language, Dr. Lieberman made the following observations:
On his first visit, Zelensky was “disrespectful to President Trump” and acted “as if he were holding all the cards.” After Trump’s successful Alaska summit with Putin, Zelensky came to Washington humbled, realizing he wasn’t in control.
Zelensky ditched his trademark military fatigues, choosing instead a black suit to appear more formal and deferential. Even the handshake with Trump was “more restrained and less effusive” compared to Trump’s with Putin.
In the Oval Office, Zelensky visibly showed anxiety: “his hands closed together with one thumb tapping the other,” signaling nervousness about the outcome of the meeting.
Determined to appear respectful, Zelensky smiled, nodded, and repeatedly thanked Trump for his peace efforts and for US weapons — something Trump had to prod him to do in their first meeting.
Zelensky even delivered a letter from his wife for the US First Lady, an attempt to mirror the symbolic gesture Melania made toward Putin — a symbolic gesture that underscored his effort to please rather than project strength.
Dr. Lieberman concludes:
“It was a different Zelensky who came to this meeting” — no longer posturing, but trying hard to please Trump.
His “spirit of cooperation” reflected not strength, but fear of isolation after Europe’s leaders rushed in to prop him up.