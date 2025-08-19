Zelensky’s New Strategy at the White House: Gratitude to Trump

On his first visit, Zelensky was “disrespectful to President Trump” and acted “as if he were holding all the cards.” After Trump’s successful Alaska summit with Putin, Zelensky came to Washington humbled, realizing he wasn’t in control. On his first visit, Zelensky was “disrespectful to President Trump” and acted “as if he were holding all the cards.” After Trump’s successful Alaska summit with Putin, Zelensky came to Washington humbled, realizing he wasn’t in control.

Zelensky ditched his trademark military fatigues, choosing instead a black suit to appear more formal and deferential. Even the handshake with Trump was "more restrained and less effusive" compared to Trump's with Putin.

In the Oval Office, Zelensky visibly showed anxiety: "his hands closed together with one thumb tapping the other," signaling nervousness about the outcome of the meeting.

Determined to appear respectful, Zelensky smiled, nodded, and repeatedly thanked Trump for his peace efforts and for US weapons — something Trump had to prod him to do in their first meeting.