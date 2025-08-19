International
Presidents of Russia & US Hold Telephone Conversation - Presidential Aide
A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place half an hour ago, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"A telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place half an hour ago at the initiative of the US president," Ushakov told reporters. Putin warmly thanked Trump for his hospitality during the meeting in Alaska, Ushakov noted.
trump-putin talks, putin-trump talks, alaska summit, ukraine crisis, zelensky-trump talks
01:25 GMT 19.08.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 19.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place half an hour ago, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"A telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place half an hour ago at the initiative of the US president," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin warmly thanked Trump for his hospitality during the meeting in Alaska, Ushakov noted.

"The US president, in turn, informed [Putin] about the negotiations that had just ended in the White House with Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of a number of European countries," Ushakov said, adding that the conversation between the US and Russian presidents was "frank and very constructive" and lasted about 40 minutes.

President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2025
Analysis
Putin-Trump Summit Can Impact Crises in Other Regions
17 August, 06:16 GMT
