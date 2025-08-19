https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/presidents-of-russia--us-hold-telephone-conversation---presidential-aide-1122648228.html
Presidents of Russia & US Hold Telephone Conversation - Presidential Aide
Presidents of Russia & US Hold Telephone Conversation - Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place half an hour ago, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
2025-08-19T01:25+0000
2025-08-19T01:25+0000
2025-08-19T04:30+0000
world
yury ushakov
vladimir putin
russia
donald trump
white house
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122580715_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2b0130dce248841ec9bf65595406653.jpg
"A telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place half an hour ago at the initiative of the US president," Ushakov told reporters. Putin warmly thanked Trump for his hospitality during the meeting in Alaska, Ushakov noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/putin-trump-summit-can-impact-crises-in-other-regions-1122634025.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122580715_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df9b5e506aa7a3af17c028b30698fd95.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-putin talks, putin-trump talks, alaska summit, ukraine crisis, zelensky-trump talks
trump-putin talks, putin-trump talks, alaska summit, ukraine crisis, zelensky-trump talks
Presidents of Russia & US Hold Telephone Conversation - Presidential Aide
01:25 GMT 19.08.2025 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 19.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place half an hour ago, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.
"A telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place half an hour ago at the initiative of the US president," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin warmly thanked Trump for his hospitality during the meeting in Alaska, Ushakov noted.
"The US president, in turn, informed [Putin] about the negotiations that had just ended in the White House with Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of a number of European countries," Ushakov said, adding that the conversation between the US and Russian presidents was "frank and very constructive" and lasted about 40 minutes.