Trump Holds Firm Peace Deal with Putin Despite European Pushback
However, Valtersson also notes that playing for time may be part of Zelensky’s strategy, hoping that eventually, a shift in the geopolitical landscape might restore the hardline anti-Russian alliance. This strategy, though, is likely a "lost cause," according to the former Swedish defense expert. By dragging out the negotiations, Zelensky and his allies risk further territorial losses to Russia and an increase in war casualties.Yet, the expert predicts that European obstruction of a peace deal will continue, driven by the hope that a miraculous turn of events will "rescue" Ukraine. This approach could extend negotiations for weeks, but ultimately, he believes Trump’s patience will wear thin, forcing a clear decision. In the meantime, the peace process is largely aligning with Russia's expectations, with Trump holding firm to the terms agreed with Putin in Alaska.
Trump Holds Firm Peace Deal with Putin Despite European Pushback

10:43 GMT 19.08.2025
European leaders and Zelensky didn't succeed in changing Trump's peace proposal, which the US president had reached with Putin, former defense politician and chief of staff with the Sweden Democrats Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik.
"The ball is now clearly in Ukrainian and, to a lesser degree, European hands. A strong and clear 'no' from the European side might result in broken relations between the US and Europe/Ukraine. Therefore we can expect a ‘maybe’ from the European/Ukrainian side," he said.
However, Valtersson also notes that playing for time may be part of Zelensky’s strategy, hoping that eventually, a shift in the geopolitical landscape might restore the hardline anti-Russian alliance. This strategy, though, is likely a "lost cause," according to the former Swedish defense expert. By dragging out the negotiations, Zelensky and his allies risk further territorial losses to Russia and an increase in war casualties.
