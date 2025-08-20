International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/war-of-accusations-macron-and-netanyahu-clash-over-palestinian-state-1122652138.html
War of Accusations: Macron and Netanyahu Clash Over Palestinian State
War of Accusations: Macron and Netanyahu Clash Over Palestinian State
Sputnik International
President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that France will officially recognize a Palestinian state at a session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September
2025-08-20T07:03+0000
2025-08-20T07:03+0000
world
france
israel
emmanuel macron
benjamin netanyahu
recognition
letter
anti-semitism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/14/1122652287_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_558f089233bc76e5f36062716d732da9.jpg
“Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy; it is appeasement,” Netanyahu claimed in a letter to Macron seen by US media.The Israeli PM claimed that Macron’s move “rewards Hamas terror” and “emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking” French streets.Israel–France relations have sharply deteriorated following the latter’s announcement that it plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN in September. The French foreign ministry also condemned Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza, while Macron called it “a declared catastrophe” and a push for a “permanent war.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/france-to-officially-recognize-palestine-in-september---macron-1122487937.html
france
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/14/1122652287_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb365ab57a3e34e73713448473242a69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
macron-netanyahu war of words, france's recognition of palestinian state, un general assembly session
macron-netanyahu war of words, france's recognition of palestinian state, un general assembly session

War of Accusations: Macron and Netanyahu Clash Over Palestinian State

07:03 GMT 20.08.2025
© AP Photo / Philippe WojazerFrench President Emmanuel Macron and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2025
© AP Photo / Philippe Wojazer
Subscribe
President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that France will officially recognize a Palestinian state at a session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.
“Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy; it is appeasement,” Netanyahu claimed in a letter to Macron seen by US media.
The Israeli PM claimed that Macron’s move “rewards Hamas terror” and “emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking” French streets.
Macron’s office responded by warning in a statement that Netanyahu’s claims were “erroneous, despicable, and will not go unanswered.”
Israel–France relations have sharply deteriorated following the latter’s announcement that it plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN in September.
The French foreign ministry also condemned Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza, while Macron called it “a declared catastrophe” and a push for a “permanent war.”
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2025
World
France to Officially Recognize Palestine in September - Macron
25 July, 03:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала