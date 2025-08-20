https://sputnikglobe.com/20250820/war-of-accusations-macron-and-netanyahu-clash-over-palestinian-state-1122652138.html

War of Accusations: Macron and Netanyahu Clash Over Palestinian State

War of Accusations: Macron and Netanyahu Clash Over Palestinian State

President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that France will officially recognize a Palestinian state at a session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September

“Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy; it is appeasement,” Netanyahu claimed in a letter to Macron seen by US media.The Israeli PM claimed that Macron’s move “rewards Hamas terror” and “emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking” French streets.Israel–France relations have sharply deteriorated following the latter’s announcement that it plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN in September. The French foreign ministry also condemned Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza, while Macron called it “a declared catastrophe” and a push for a “permanent war.”

