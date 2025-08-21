https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/thousands-of-killed-ukrainian-troops-under-official-draft-age-russian-hackers-reveal-1122657042.html

Thousands of Killed Ukrainian Troops Under Official Draft Age, Russian Hackers Reveal

Among 1.7million reported Ukrainian war dead, many killed between August and November 2023 were just 19–24—younger than the official draft age of 25, according to documents obtained by the KillNet hacker group.

Among 1.7million reported Ukrainian war dead, many killed between August and November 2023 were just 19–24—younger than the official draft age of 25, according to documents obtained by the KillNet hacker group. This age group is technically only eligible for service under contract—including the heavily advertised Ukrainian “sweet deal” program for those 18–24. Earlier, the hacktivist group announced that it had hacked the Ukrainian general staff's database containing information on 1.7 million killed and missing Ukrainian servicemen.The hackers shared a number of photos of deceased Ukrainian soldiers, their passports and military IDs, death certificates, and tags.

