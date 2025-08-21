Totalitarian Practices in Moldova Reach Unprecedented Levels - Moscow
07:30 GMT 21.08.2025 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 21.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Sputnik MoldovaSputnik Moldova Telegram photo of protest in Chisinau outside presidential administration. August 23, 2022.
© Sputnik / Sputnik Moldova
The use of totalitarian methods in Moldova has reached unprecedented levels, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Continuing the anti-popular policy of 'filtering' voters based on loyalty, on August 15, the official authorities in Chisinau announced plans to open only 10 polling stations in Transnistria. For comparison, during the 2024 presidential elections, 30 polling stations were organized there. This means that Moldovan citizens living in Transnistria, as well as those in Russia, have been classified as second-class voters by the Moldovan authorities, whose constitutional rights can be disregarded," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.
She added that Moscow is receiving numerous complaints from the residents of Transnistria, who do not understand the reasons for their discrimination compared to the Moldovan diaspora in EU countries, for whom the best possible voting conditions are created.
"We expect that the observation mission of the OSCE ODIHR, which started last week, will give an objective assessment of Chișinau's selective approach to its citizens. The authorities' disregard for the interests of a significant part of Moldovan society is provoking an increase in protest activity, which is being harshly suppressed," Zakharova emphasized.
She further stated that the use of totalitarian practices ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections has reached unprecedented levels.
"The Maya Sandu regime is turning the republic into a ghetto, where political repression, censorship, and the division of citizens into first, second, third, and other classes have become the norm. We are confident that, against the backdrop of the shameful silence of relevant international bodies, the Moldovan people will soon make their voice heard. While patient, they are not patient enough to allow another four years of suffering and abuse of themselves and their country," she concluded.
15 August, 08:45 GMT