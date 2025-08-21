https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/totalitarian-practices-in-moldova-reach-unprecedented-levels---moscow-1122657738.html

Totalitarian Practices in Moldova Reach Unprecedented Levels - Moscow

The use of totalitarian practices in Moldova has reached unprecedented levels, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Continuing the anti-popular policy of 'filtering' voters based on loyalty, on August 15, the official authorities in Chisinau announced plans to open only 10 polling stations in Transnistria. For comparison, during the 2024 presidential elections, 30 polling stations were organized there. This means that Moldovan citizens living in Transnistria, as well as those in Russia, have been classified as second-class voters by the Moldovan authorities, whose constitutional rights can be disregarded," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.She added that Moscow is receiving numerous complaints from the residents of Transnistria, who do not understand the reasons for their discrimination compared to the Moldovan diaspora in EU countries, for whom the best possible voting conditions are created.She further stated that the use of totalitarian practices ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections has reached unprecedented levels.

