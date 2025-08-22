https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/catastrophic-level-of-famine-confirmed-in-gaza-strip-for-first-time---un-1122661122.html
Catastrophic Level of Famine Confirmed in Gaza Strip for First Time - UN
Catastrophic levels famine has been confirmed in the Gaza Strip for the first time, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement on Friday.
"More than half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine, marked by widespread starvation, destitution and preventable deaths, according to a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis released today. Famine conditions are projected to spread from Gaza Governorate to Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis Governorates in the coming weeks," the statement read. According to IPC, there are five phases of malnutrition, with phases from three to five marking severe food deprivation. The latest analysis shows that the conditions in the Gaza Strip are sufficient to declare the most extreme category of famine, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Catastrophic levels famine has been confirmed in the Gaza Strip for the first time, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement on Friday.
"More than half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine
, marked by widespread starvation, destitution and preventable deaths, according to a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis released today. Famine conditions are projected to spread from Gaza Governorate to Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis Governorates in the coming weeks," the statement read.
According to IPC, there are five phases of malnutrition, with phases from three to five marking severe food deprivation. The latest analysis shows that the conditions in the Gaza Strip are sufficient to declare the most extreme category of famine, the statement added.
"By the end of September, more than 640,000 people will face Catastrophic levels of food insecurity – classified as IPC Phase 5 – across the Gaza Strip. An additional 1.14 million people in the territory will be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and a further 396,000 people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) conditions," the statement also said.