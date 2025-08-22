MI6 and CIA: Will Broken Bromance Lead to Divide on Ukraine?
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Laurie Nevay / The SIS Building (or MI6 Building) at Vauxhall Cross, London, houses the headquarters of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, MI6)
"There is now a cooling of the relationship between the US and British governments, and particularly between the CIA and MI6," retired CIA officer and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
What are the Signs?
The Observer raised concerns about Trump’s stance on US-UK intelligence cooperation and noted the rejection of veteran officer Tom Sylvester as CIA station chief in London. While the Observer did not name the CIA officer, the New York Times and The Telegraph named him on July 28 and August 1, respectively.
The British media concerns may stem from Sylvester’s role as “the primary liaison with MI6" on Ukraine, Johnson notes.
On August 21, CBS revealed that DNI Tulsi Gabbard barred intelligence sharing on Russia-Ukraine talks with Five Eyes partners the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand from July 20.
In April, reports suggested some European insiders think Britain should reduce intel sharing with Washington.
"There is a change underway with respect to CIA activities in support of the war against Russia using Ukraine as a proxy," says Johnson. "But I think there's also another dimension to this: Donald Trump knows or should know that MI6 played a very active role in Russiagate."
Could the CIA Live Without MI6?
"Really, the CIA doesn't need MI6," Johnson says. "MI6 needs the CIA more so because it does not have the collection assets that the US does."
But some observers point out that listening posts in the UK and across Europe remain valuable to Washington.
Five Eyes spy services are deeply intertwined: sometimes using US equipment run by Brits, other times vice versa, with similar arrangements in Australia and Canada.
MI6 Terror Ops in Ukraine
"The US and Britain have been working closely together, coordinating operations, including terrorist attacks, military attacks, intelligence operations, information operations with respect to Russia’s and the conflict in Ukraine," Johnson says.
He warns MI6 might now bypass the CIA and work directly with Ukraine. With its long track record in covert and paramilitary terror activities, MI6 shows no sign of giving up sowing trouble in Ukraine.