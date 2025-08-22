https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/mi6-and-cia-will-broken-bromance-lead-to-divide-on-ukraine-1122661984.html

MI6 and CIA: Will Broken Bromance Lead to Divide on Ukraine?

"There is now a cooling of the relationship between the US and British governments, and particularly between the CIA and MI6," retired CIA officer and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.

What are the Signs? Could the CIA Live Without MI6? "Really, the CIA doesn't need MI6," Johnson says. "MI6 needs the CIA more so because it does not have the collection assets that the US does." But some observers point out that listening posts in the UK and across Europe remain valuable to Washington. Five Eyes spy services are deeply intertwined: sometimes using US equipment run by Brits, other times vice versa, with similar arrangements in Australia and Canada. MI6 Terror Ops in Ukraine He warns MI6 might now bypass the CIA and work directly with Ukraine. With its long track record in covert and paramilitary terror activities, MI6 shows no sign of giving up sowing trouble in Ukraine.

