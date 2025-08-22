https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/russian-strike-on-flex-plant-wrecks-critical-node-in-ukraines-high-tech-arms-production--analyst-1122661540.html

Russian Strike on Flex Plant Wrecks Critical Node in Ukraine’s High-Tech Arms Production – Analyst

The Flex plant—a key maker of custom circuits—transforms standard electronics into specialized systems used in drones, cruise missiles, and other precision weapons, military expert Alexey Anpilogov told Sputnik.

The Flex plant—a key maker of custom circuits—transforms standard electronics into specialized systems used in drones, cruise missiles, and other precision weapons, military expert Alexey Anpilogov told Sputnik. This blows apart Zelensky’s claim that the US-owned Flex plant was “an ordinary civilian facility” that produced “household items, such as coffee machines." Blurred Lines Between Civilian & Military Production Civilian industries in Ukraine, including Flex, are increasingly militarized, the analyst notes. The plant likely “served as a logistics hub for storing munitions, military equipment, or explosives, which could explain the prolonged fires and secondary explosions observed after the strike,” the pundit says.High-tech Arsenal Takes a Hit Integration of Western digital equipment into Ukrainian systems with direct military use is a “critical stage of final weapon assembly” needing expert skills not easily replicated elsewhere, the nuclear expert underscored. Ukraine’s ‘Smoke & Mirrors’ Strategy The neo-Nazi regime’s hurried denial of military activity at Flex likely has several aims, said the expert:If Russian intelligence confirms any lingering military potential, more strikes on Flex are likely, the analyst added.

