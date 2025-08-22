International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/russia-fsb-says-detained-2-agents-of-military-intelligence-of-ukraine-in-dpr-1122660707.html
Russia FSB Says Detained 2 Agents of Military Intelligence of Ukraine in DPR
Russia FSB Says Detained 2 Agents of Military Intelligence of Ukraine in DPR
Sputnik International
Two agents of the military intelligence of Ukraine have been detained in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), involved in two car bombings and the preparation of two terrorist attacks, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
2025-08-22T07:22+0000
2025-08-22T07:22+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian federal security service (fsb)
dpr
terrorism
terror attack
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg
"By the Russian Federal Security Service on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic... the activities of the military intelligence of Ukraine agent group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, consisting of two Russian citizens born in 1987 and born in 1997, involved in the bombings of an employee of the government of the Kherson region and a former high-ranking employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the DPR in March and December 2024, as well as in the preparation of terrorist attacks against the head of one of the municipalities of the DPR and the commander of a volunteer battalion, were suppressed," the statement read. It has been established that a resident of Donetsk, born in 1987, was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in 2022 as a resident spy, the FSB said, adding that he was tasked with preparing terrorist attacks, recruiting perpetrators and handing over explosive devices to them. The attacker maintained contact with the supervisor through the Telegram messenger.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/russias-fsb-foils-ukraines-terrorist-attack-on-smolensk-nuclear-power-plant-1122636269.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77faa9e559408aafbb15620904f105e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military intelligence of ukraine, donetsk people's republic, preparation of two terrorist attacks
military intelligence of ukraine, donetsk people's republic, preparation of two terrorist attacks

Russia FSB Says Detained 2 Agents of Military Intelligence of Ukraine in DPR

07:22 GMT 22.08.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev Russia's FSB special forces. File photo
 Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two agents of the military intelligence of Ukraine have been detained in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), involved in two car bombings and the preparation of two terrorist attacks, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"By the Russian Federal Security Service on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic... the activities of the military intelligence of Ukraine agent group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, consisting of two Russian citizens born in 1987 and born in 1997, involved in the bombings of an employee of the government of the Kherson region and a former high-ranking employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the DPR in March and December 2024, as well as in the preparation of terrorist attacks against the head of one of the municipalities of the DPR and the commander of a volunteer battalion, were suppressed," the statement read.
It has been established that a resident of Donetsk, born in 1987, was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in 2022 as a resident spy, the FSB said, adding that he was tasked with preparing terrorist attacks, recruiting perpetrators and handing over explosive devices to them. The attacker maintained contact with the supervisor through the Telegram messenger.
A Ukrainian UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare forces over the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, the FSB said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia’s FSB Foils Ukraine's Terrorist Attack On Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
17 August, 12:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала