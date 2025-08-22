https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/russia-fsb-says-detained-2-agents-of-military-intelligence-of-ukraine-in-dpr-1122660707.html
Two agents of the military intelligence of Ukraine have been detained in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), involved in two car bombings and the preparation of two terrorist attacks, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"By the Russian Federal Security Service on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic... the activities of the military intelligence of Ukraine agent group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, consisting of two Russian citizens born in 1987 and born in 1997, involved in the bombings of an employee of the government of the Kherson region and a former high-ranking employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the DPR in March and December 2024, as well as in the preparation of terrorist attacks against the head of one of the municipalities of the DPR and the commander of a volunteer battalion, were suppressed," the statement read. It has been established that a resident of Donetsk, born in 1987, was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in 2022 as a resident spy, the FSB said, adding that he was tasked with preparing terrorist attacks, recruiting perpetrators and handing over explosive devices to them. The attacker maintained contact with the supervisor through the Telegram messenger.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two agents of the military intelligence of Ukraine have been detained in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), involved in two car bombings and the preparation of two terrorist attacks, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"By the Russian Federal Security Service on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic... the activities of the military intelligence of Ukraine agent group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, consisting of two Russian citizens born in 1987 and born in 1997, involved in the bombings of an employee of the government of the Kherson region and a former high-ranking employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the DPR in March and December 2024, as well as in the preparation of terrorist attacks against the head of one of the municipalities of the DPR and the commander of a volunteer battalion, were suppressed," the statement read.
It has been established that a resident of Donetsk, born in 1987, was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in 2022 as a resident spy, the FSB said
, adding that he was tasked with preparing terrorist attacks, recruiting perpetrators and handing over explosive devices to them. The attacker maintained contact with the supervisor through the Telegram messenger.