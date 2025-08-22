https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/russia-fsb-says-detained-2-agents-of-military-intelligence-of-ukraine-in-dpr-1122660707.html

Russia FSB Says Detained 2 Agents of Military Intelligence of Ukraine in DPR

Russia FSB Says Detained 2 Agents of Military Intelligence of Ukraine in DPR

Sputnik International

Two agents of the military intelligence of Ukraine have been detained in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), involved in two car bombings and the preparation of two terrorist attacks, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

2025-08-22T07:22+0000

2025-08-22T07:22+0000

2025-08-22T07:22+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

donetsk

russian federal security service (fsb)

dpr

terrorism

terror attack

terrorist attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg

"By the Russian Federal Security Service on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic... the activities of the military intelligence of Ukraine agent group of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, consisting of two Russian citizens born in 1987 and born in 1997, involved in the bombings of an employee of the government of the Kherson region and a former high-ranking employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the DPR in March and December 2024, as well as in the preparation of terrorist attacks against the head of one of the municipalities of the DPR and the commander of a volunteer battalion, were suppressed," the statement read. It has been established that a resident of Donetsk, born in 1987, was recruited by the Ukrainian special services in 2022 as a resident spy, the FSB said, adding that he was tasked with preparing terrorist attacks, recruiting perpetrators and handing over explosive devices to them. The attacker maintained contact with the supervisor through the Telegram messenger.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/russias-fsb-foils-ukraines-terrorist-attack-on-smolensk-nuclear-power-plant-1122636269.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military intelligence of ukraine, donetsk people's republic, preparation of two terrorist attacks