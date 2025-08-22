International
US Allegedly Blocks Allies From Intel on Ukraine Conflict Talks With Russia – Reports
US Allegedly Blocks Allies From Intel on Ukraine Conflict Talks With Russia – Reports
CBS News claims US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has ordered that all intelligence related to the ongoing talks with Russia on Ukraine conflict resolution not be shared with US’s closest allies.
2025-08-22T07:15+0000
2025-08-22T07:15+0000
The directive, issued on July 20, classified all such material as NOFORN (“no foreign dissemination”), meaning it cannot be shared even with the “Five Eyes” alliance — the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Officials told CBS News that only information already publicly released can be shared, while internal intelligence reports must remain within the originating agencies. The restriction does not apply to diplomatic or military operational data unrelated to the negotiations. The White House has not commented on the directive, the outlet added.
US Allegedly Blocks Allies From Intel on Ukraine Conflict Talks With Russia – Reports

07:15 GMT 22.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferDemocratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York.
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2025
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
CBS News claims US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has ordered that all intelligence related to the ongoing talks with Russia on Ukraine conflict resolution not be shared with US’s closest allies.
The directive, issued on July 20, classified all such material as NOFORN (“no foreign dissemination”), meaning it cannot be shared even with the “Five Eyes” alliance — the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Officials told CBS News that only information already publicly released can be shared, while internal intelligence reports must remain within the originating agencies. The restriction does not apply to diplomatic or military operational data unrelated to the negotiations.
The White House has not commented on the directive, the outlet added.
