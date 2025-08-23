https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/death-toll-from-gaza-famine-rises-to-281-including-114-children-1122666296.html

Death Toll From Gaza Famine Rises to 281, Including 114 Children

The total number of deaths from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip caused by Israel's blockade of aid access has risen to 281 people, including 114 children, the Gaza health ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry has registered eight deaths from hunger and malnutrition, including two children. This brings the total death toll from starvation to 281 with 114 children," the statement read. On Friday, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed catastrophic levels of famine in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the conflict began in 2023. According to the UN Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), there are five phases of malnutrition, with phases from three to five marking severe food deprivation. The latest analysis shows that the conditions in the Gaza Strip are sufficient to declare the most extreme category of famine, the WFP said. By the end of September, more than 640,000 people across the Palestinian enclave will face catastrophic levels of food insecurity, classified as IPC Phase 5. After partially resuming humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinians from July 27 to August 20, Israel allowed 2,187 trucks to enter the enclave, which covers less than 15% of the population's needs. Most of the trucks are looted with the connivance of the Israeli military, according to Gazan authorities. To adequately address the basic requirements for food, fuel and medicines, at least 600 trucks should be allowed into Gaza daily, they estimate.

