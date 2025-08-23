https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/europe-ill-equipped-for-existential-challenges-of-new-geopolitics--ex-ecb-chief-1122663769.html

Europe ‘Ill-Equipped’ For Existential Challenges Of New Geopolitics – Ex-ECB Chief

Any illusion of the EU’s clout in geopolitics and global trade has vanished after a “brutal wake-up call from Trump," said former Italian Prime Minister and ex-European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi.

The European Union has had to resign itself to being slapped with US tariffs by its largest trading partner, former Italian Prime Minister and ex-European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi told the annual Rimini Meeting. The bloc has been pushed by the US to increase military spending “in ways that probably do not reflect Europe's interests," he said, and noted the EU’s role as “an observer” of the massacre in Gaza. While Draghi called the EU’s part in peace talks on Ukraine “marginal,” it should not be forgotten that in effect, Europe’s war hawks are vested in fueling the proxy conflict and tried desperately to sabotage the recent Putin-Trump Alaska summit."There are countries that easily exist without sovereignty. The whole of today's Western Europe is practically deprived of sovereignty," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

