https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/europe-ill-equipped-for-existential-challenges-of-new-geopolitics--ex-ecb-chief-1122663769.html
Europe ‘Ill-Equipped’ For Existential Challenges Of New Geopolitics – Ex-ECB Chief
Europe ‘Ill-Equipped’ For Existential Challenges Of New Geopolitics – Ex-ECB Chief
Sputnik International
Any illusion of the EU’s clout in geopolitics and global trade has vanished after a “brutal wake-up call from Trump," said former Italian Prime Minister and ex-European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi.
2025-08-23T07:35+0000
2025-08-23T07:35+0000
2025-08-23T07:35+0000
world
mario draghi
vladimir putin
donald trump
italy
european union (eu)
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097400806_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_460454525a8f5e69d59181c711967bfa.jpg
The European Union has had to resign itself to being slapped with US tariffs by its largest trading partner, former Italian Prime Minister and ex-European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi told the annual Rimini Meeting. The bloc has been pushed by the US to increase military spending “in ways that probably do not reflect Europe's interests," he said, and noted the EU’s role as “an observer” of the massacre in Gaza. While Draghi called the EU’s part in peace talks on Ukraine “marginal,” it should not be forgotten that in effect, Europe’s war hawks are vested in fueling the proxy conflict and tried desperately to sabotage the recent Putin-Trump Alaska summit."There are countries that easily exist without sovereignty. The whole of today's Western Europe is practically deprived of sovereignty," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/europe-marginalized-after-putin-trump-summit---british-professor-1122633697.html
italy
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097400806_97:0:2826:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_48daa6ee84df14336185e6e638061e87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
any illusion of the eu’s clout in geopolitics and global trade has vanished after a “brutal wake-up call from trump," said former italian prime minister and ex-european central bank (ecb) chief mario draghi.
any illusion of the eu’s clout in geopolitics and global trade has vanished after a “brutal wake-up call from trump," said former italian prime minister and ex-european central bank (ecb) chief mario draghi.
Europe ‘Ill-Equipped’ For Existential Challenges Of New Geopolitics – Ex-ECB Chief
Any illusion of the EU’s clout in geopolitics and global trade has vanished after a “brutal wake-up call from Trump," said former Italian Prime Minister and ex-European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi.
The European Union has had to resign itself to being slapped with US tariffs by its largest trading partner, former Italian Prime Minister and ex-European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi told the annual Rimini Meeting.
The bloc has been pushed by the US to increase military spending “in ways that probably do not reflect Europe's interests," he said, and noted the EU’s role as “an observer” of the massacre in Gaza.
While Draghi called the EU’s part in peace talks on Ukraine “marginal,” it should not be forgotten that in effect, Europe’s war hawks are vested in fueling the proxy conflict and tried desperately to sabotage the recent Putin-Trump Alaska summit.
"There are countries that easily exist without sovereignty. The whole of today's Western Europe is practically deprived of sovereignty," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.