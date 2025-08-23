International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russian-northern-fleet-tests-defense-readiness-in-key-exercises-1122664621.html
Russian Northern Fleet Tests Defense Readiness in Key Exercises
Russian Northern Fleet Tests Defense Readiness in Key Exercises
Sputnik International
The organization and execution of the practical stages of the Russian Northern Fleet exercises were inspected by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, in Russia's Murmansk.
2025-08-23T10:33+0000
2025-08-23T10:33+0000
military
russia
murmansk
russian northern fleet
russian navy
drills
military drills
naval drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/17/1122664912_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0868ba23463c6e2ebf2ac9b4d9c74f.jpg
Key tasks included medical support, missile and artillery loading, and replenishing supplies at the fleet’s main base. Naval aviation units conducted firefighting, runway restoration, and defense against saboteurs using fire teams and UAVs. The exercises culminated in the rapid relocation of aviation equipment to safety from a simulated enemy attack, with tactical aircraft and helicopters deployed to alternative sites.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/russian-chinese-navy-conduct-joint-artillery-drills---pacific-fleet-1122560848.html
russia
murmansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
The Northern Fleet just flexed its rapid-response muscle in high-stakes drills in Murmansk region
Sputnik International
The Northern Fleet just flexed its rapid-response muscle in high-stakes drills in Murmansk region
2025-08-23T10:33+0000
true
PT1M28S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/17/1122664912_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c268b8d6d2a7fa72f7961592b27dfcb5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian northern fleet, key exercises, commander-in-chief of the russian navy
russian northern fleet, key exercises, commander-in-chief of the russian navy

Russian Northern Fleet Tests Defense Readiness in Key Exercises

10:33 GMT 23.08.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The organization and execution of the practical stages of the Russian Northern Fleet exercises were inspected by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, in Murmank, Russia.
Key tasks included medical support, missile and artillery loading, and replenishing supplies at the fleet’s main base.
Naval aviation units conducted firefighting, runway restoration, and defense against saboteurs using fire teams and UAVs.
The exercises culminated in the rapid relocation of aviation equipment to safety from a simulated enemy attack, with tactical aircraft and helicopters deployed to alternative sites.
Russian and Chinese warship detachments meet in the Sea of Japan during the Vostok-2022 military exercises - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
Military
Russian, Chinese Navy Conduct Joint Artillery Drills - Pacific Fleet
6 August, 10:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала