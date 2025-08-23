https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russian-northern-fleet-tests-defense-readiness-in-key-exercises-1122664621.html
Russian Northern Fleet Tests Defense Readiness in Key Exercises
The organization and execution of the practical stages of the Russian Northern Fleet exercises were inspected by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, in Russia's Murmansk.
Key tasks included medical support, missile and artillery loading, and replenishing supplies at the fleet’s main base. Naval aviation units conducted firefighting, runway restoration, and defense against saboteurs using fire teams and UAVs. The exercises culminated in the rapid relocation of aviation equipment to safety from a simulated enemy attack, with tactical aircraft and helicopters deployed to alternative sites.
