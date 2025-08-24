https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/russia-will-have-a-seat-at-ukraine-security-guarantee-talks--vance-1122669471.html
Russia Will Have a Seat at Ukraine Security Guarantee Talks – Vance
Russia Will Have a Seat at Ukraine Security Guarantee Talks – Vance
He said the two key issues that must be resolved for peace in Ukriane were territory and security guarantees. Russia will be involved in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine, he added. The US maintains its position of not sending troops to Ukraine, but is actively engaged in securing safety assurances for Kiev, Vance explained.
The US does not believe the conflict in Ukraine will end "overnight," but is still hopeful that peace can be achieved within the next six months, US Vice-President JD Vance told NBC News.
He said the two key issues that must be resolved for peace in Ukriane were territory
and security guarantees.
Russia will be involved in talks on security guarantees for Ukraine, he added.
The US maintains its position of not sending troops to Ukraine, but is actively engaged in securing safety assurances for Kiev, Vance explained.