Western Countries, Zelensky Trying to Thwart Peace Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that Western countries, along with Volodymyr Zelensky, were trying to block peace talks on Ukraine, but Russia hoped that these attempts would be in vain.
"They are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations and want this to happen through no fault of their own, no fault of Zelensky's, who is also acting stubborn and putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, no matter what," Lavrov said. The Russian minister also said that the European countries were trying "to disrupt the process that, in general, was laid down by Presidents Putin and [Donald] Trump, which gave very good results." "And we hope that these attempts will be thwarted," Lavrov added.
10:18 GMT 24.08.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that Western countries, along with Volodymyr Zelensky, were trying to block peace talks on Ukraine, but Russia hoped that these attempts would be in vain.
