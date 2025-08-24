International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/western-countries-zelensky-trying-to-thwart-peace-talks-on-ukraine---lavrov-1122668381.html
Western Countries, Zelensky Trying to Thwart Peace Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov
Western Countries, Zelensky Trying to Thwart Peace Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that Western countries, along with Volodymyr Zelensky, were trying to block peace talks on Ukraine, but Russia hoped that these attempts would be in vain.
2025-08-24T10:18+0000
2025-08-24T10:29+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
peace
peace process
peace deal
peace plan
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/18/1122668536_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_df19e440a7aba0b5e36acf6e37164dd3.png
"They are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations and want this to happen through no fault of their own, no fault of Zelensky's, who is also acting stubborn and putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, no matter what," Lavrov said. The Russian minister also said that the European countries were trying "to disrupt the process that, in general, was laid down by Presidents Putin and [Donald] Trump, which gave very good results." "And we hope that these attempts will be thwarted," Lavrov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/statements-by-uk-leadership-on-ukraine-after-alaska-summit-aim-to-undermine-russia-us-peace-efforts-1122646301.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Western countries attempting to block Ukraine talks - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Western countries attempting to block Ukraine talks - Lavrov
2025-08-24T10:18+0000
true
PT1M37S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/18/1122668536_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b4b12f8f490a89acecdd4367ab819e6d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, volodymyr zelensky, thwart peace talks on ukraine
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, volodymyr zelensky, thwart peace talks on ukraine

Western Countries, Zelensky Trying to Thwart Peace Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov

10:18 GMT 24.08.2025 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 24.08.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that Western countries, along with Volodymyr Zelensky, were trying to block peace talks on Ukraine, but Russia hoped that these attempts would be in vain.
"They are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations and want this to happen through no fault of their own, no fault of Zelensky's, who is also acting stubborn and putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, no matter what," Lavrov said.
The Russian minister also said that the European countries were trying "to disrupt the process that, in general, was laid down by Presidents Putin and [Donald] Trump, which gave very good results."
"And we hope that these attempts will be thwarted," Lavrov added.
Russian Foreign Ministry building - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
World
UK Leadership's Remarks on Ukraine After Alaska Summit Aim to Subvert Russia-US Peace Efforts
18 August, 16:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала