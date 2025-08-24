https://sputnikglobe.com/20250824/uk-ramps-up-ukraine-training-as-europes-war-hawks-push-security-guarantees-1122667316.html

UK Ramps Up Ukraine Training as Europe’s War Hawks Push ‘Security Guarantees’

The British-led Operation Interflex, a multinational military initiative to train and support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has now been extended to at least 2026, Bloomberg reports.

Over 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have already received both combat and leadership training in the UK. A further element of the plan involves a so-called US backstop, providing intelligence, border surveillance, weapons, and potentially air defenses, Bloomberg says. Meanwhile, a UK and France-led “Coalition of the Willing” plans to station European forces in Ukraine as European war hawks push “security guarantees” tied to a potential peace deal. Russia insists that any security guarantees for Ukraine must reference the 2022 Istanbul talks, and discussions about a security framework without Russia lead nowhere.In essence, Europe is proposing foreign intervention on part of Ukrainian territory, which is absolutely unacceptable for Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed.

