US Believes in Negotiated Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Rubio

The United States believes in a negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day on Sunday.
"We believe in a negotiated settlement that upholds Ukrainian sovereignty and guarantees its long-term security, leading to durable peace," Rubio said in a statement published by the US Department of State. On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Anchorage, Alaska, for talks. On the following Monday, Trump hosted Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders for talks at the White House. Trump then called Putin to discuss the peace process. Putin and Trump agreed that direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations should continue and discussed raising the level of representation, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.
