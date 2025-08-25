https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/hungary-expects-ukraine-eu-to-fulfill-promises-on-druzhba-pipeline-security--1122673088.html

Hungary Expects Ukraine, EU to Fulfill Promises on Druzhba Pipeline Security

Hungary expects the European Commission and Ukraine to fulfill their security obligations regarding the safety of the Druzhba oil pipeline, head of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office Gergely Gulyas said on Monday.

On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies to Hungary via Druzhba had been stopped for the third time due to yet another Ukrainian attack. Supplies to Slovakia have also been stopped, local authorities said. Slovakia and Hungary filed a complaint with the European Commission about the interruptions in oil supplies via Druzhba due to the Ukrainian attacks. "We expect everyone to comply with their obligations and rules, both the EU and Ukraine," Gulyas told a government briefing.

