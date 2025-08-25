https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/russian-forces-take-control-of-zaporozhskoe-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122672284.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Zaporozhskoe in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia's Vostok group of forces have taken control of the Zaporozhskoe settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok group of forces have taken control of the Zaporozhskoe settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Vostok group of forces, the Zaporozhskoe settlement of the Dnepropetrovsk region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, advancing in the depth of enemy defenses, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The units of the Tsentr group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 275 soldiers, four armored combat vehicles, including three Western-made, seven pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 215 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian fighters, the ministry said.