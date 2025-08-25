https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/russian-forces-take-control-of-zaporozhskoe-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122672284.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Zaporozhskoe in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russia's Vostok group of forces have taken control of the Zaporozhskoe settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 275 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, advancing in the depth of enemy defenses, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 215 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 240 Ukrainian fighters, the ministry said.

