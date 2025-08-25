https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/us-remains-committed-to-ending-military-mission-in-iraq-by-september-1122672938.html

US Remains Committed to Ending Military Mission in Iraq by September

US Remains Committed to Ending Military Mission in Iraq by September

Sputnik International

The United States is committed to concluding its military mission in Iraq by September, while also maintaining support for operations against the Islamic State (ISIS*) in Syria from its bases in Iraq for another year amid reports indicating accelerated withdrawal from major bases in Iraq.

2025-08-25T15:11+0000

2025-08-25T15:11+0000

2025-08-25T15:11+0000

world

us

iraq

us military bases

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116611263_0:20:2001:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_eff32c713f9306656c832373b3508ac5.jpg

Kurdistan24 reported on Sunday, citing a senior official, that US forces have begun a swift withdrawal from Ain al-Asad and Victory bases in Iraq, seemingly accelerating the coalition's previously established timeline for departure, with some troops relocating to Erbil. In September, the United States announced that it has agreed a timeline with Iraq to transition the military mission to an enduring bilateral security relationship. A US official called it an "evolution of the military mission," stressing that the US is not withdrawing from Iraq. The first phase of the transition plan will see the end of the global coalition's military mission and its withdrawal from certain locations in the country by late September 2025. The United States is expected to continue its bilateral security cooperation with Iraq following the withdrawal, according to the official.*a terrorist group banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/elite-psychopaths-testimonies-expose-chilling-crimes-by-uk-special-forces-in-iraq-afghanistan-1122036677.html

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us worldwide military presence, us iraq invasion, us iraqi war