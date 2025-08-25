US Remains Committed to Ending Military Mission in Iraq by September

International
The United States is committed to concluding its military mission in Iraq by September, while also maintaining support for operations against the Islamic State (ISIS*) in Syria from its bases in Iraq for another year amid reports indicating accelerated withdrawal from major bases in Iraq.
Kurdistan24 reported on Sunday, citing a senior official, that US forces have begun a swift withdrawal from Ain al-Asad and Victory bases in Iraq, seemingly accelerating the coalition's previously established timeline for departure, with some troops relocating to Erbil. In September, the United States announced that it has agreed a timeline with Iraq to transition the military mission to an enduring bilateral security relationship. A US official called it an "evolution of the military mission," stressing that the US is not withdrawing from Iraq. The first phase of the transition plan will see the end of the global coalition's military mission and its withdrawal from certain locations in the country by late September 2025. The United States is expected to continue its bilateral security cooperation with Iraq following the withdrawal, according to the official.*a terrorist group banned in Russia
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is committed to concluding its military mission in Iraq by September, while also maintaining support for operations against the Islamic State* (ISIS*) in Syria from its bases in Iraq for another year amid reports indicating accelerated withdrawal from major bases in Iraq.

"The United States continues to review and as appropriate adjust its force posture in Iraq in accordance with the US-Iraq Joint Statement on the transition of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq. As announced, we are committed to end the Coalition’s military mission inside of Iraq by September 2025 and will continue to support defeat ISIS operations in Syria from bases in Iraq through September 2026," a US defense official told Sputnik in a statement on Monday

Kurdistan24 reported on Sunday, citing a senior official, that US forces have begun a swift withdrawal from Ain al-Asad and Victory bases in Iraq, seemingly accelerating the coalition's previously established timeline for departure, with some troops relocating to Erbil.
In September, the United States announced that it has agreed a timeline with Iraq to transition the military mission to an enduring bilateral security relationship. A US official called it an "evolution of the military mission," stressing that the US is not withdrawing from Iraq.
The first phase of the transition plan will see the end of the global coalition's military mission and its withdrawal from certain locations in the country by late September 2025.
The United States is expected to continue its bilateral security cooperation with Iraq following the withdrawal, according to the official.
*a terrorist group banned in Russia
