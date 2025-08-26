International
US Universities Rely on 600K Chinese Students to Avoid Collapse - Commerce Secretary
Commerce Secretary Lutnick admitted to Laura Ingraham: without Chinese students, 15% of US universities would go under.
US president Donald Trump earlier said 600,000 Chinese students would be allowed into the US to study at colleges amid ongoing trade talks with China."We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China," he added.
03:21 GMT 26.08.2025 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 26.08.2025)
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
Commerce Secretary Lutnick admitted to Laura Ingraham: without Chinese students, 15% of US universities would go under.
US president Donald Trump earlier said 600,000 Chinese students would be allowed into the US to study at colleges amid ongoing trade talks with China.
"We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China," he added.
