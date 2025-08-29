International
Sputnik International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/jail-time-looming-time-is-ripe-to-charge-soros-and-associates-1122685034.html
Jail Time Looming? Time is Ripe to Charge Soros and Associates
Jail Time Looming? Time is Ripe to Charge Soros and Associates
Racketeering charges for George Soros and his son Alex should just be the beginning, political commentator and Newsmax columnist Michael Shannon tells Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096142807_0:207:2909:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_d36823f99b2a263276f8ad6b1910429e.jpg
Donald Trump has said they should be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), normally used to target mafia and other criminal enterprises. Could Soros be Jailed?
Jail Time Looming? Time is Ripe to Charge Soros and Associates

17:44 GMT 29.08.2025
© AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 file photo, Hungarian-American investor and CEU founder George Soros attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany
 In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 file photo, Hungarian-American investor and CEU founder George Soros attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2025
© AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop
Ekaterina Blinova
Racketeering charges for George Soros and his son Alex should just be the beginning, political commentator and Newsmax columnist Michael Shannon tells Sputnik.
Donald Trump has said they should be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), normally used to target mafia and other criminal enterprises.

"Soros’ money either directly or indirectly has financed riots, civic destruction and the two–tier system of justice that lets Marxists and minorities off with a slap on the wrist and subjects conservatives and whites to the full, exaggerated force of the law," says Shannon, stressing that the billionaire and his son "should have had a RICO indictment years ago."

Could Soros be Jailed?

Whether Soros can be convicted and jailed depends on where Trump seeks the indictment. In Washington DC, where a grand jury is too liberal, it's doomed, but in Florida, Oklahoma or Texas it could work.
The legal insulation Soros’ wealth provided in the past is wearing off, and the Trump government is ready to go after him
All the NGOs that helped Soros finance and implement the illegal immigrant invasion of the US should be RICOed and the executives jailed
"It would be rewarding to see George Soros behind bars where he can meet some of the many criminals the district attorneys he’s helped elect over the years have let go," Shannon says.
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2025
Soros Free Despite Sowing Whirlwind in the US
Analysis
