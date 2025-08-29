https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/jail-time-looming-time-is-ripe-to-charge-soros-and-associates-1122685034.html

Jail Time Looming? Time is Ripe to Charge Soros and Associates

Racketeering charges for George Soros and his son Alex should just be the beginning, political commentator and Newsmax columnist Michael Shannon tells Sputnik.

Donald Trump has said they should be charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), normally used to target mafia and other criminal enterprises. Could Soros be Jailed?

Ekaterina Blinova

