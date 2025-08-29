https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/brazil-strikes-back-lula-to-impose-retaliatory-measures-against-us-1122683134.html

Brazil Strikes Back: Lula to Impose Retaliatory Measures Against US

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has launched formal consultations to apply the Economic Reciprocity Law after the US imposed a 50% tariff hike on Brazilian exports.

The process, which could take seven months, allows Brazil to retaliate with tariffs, trade restrictions, and IP measures if negotiations fail. Lula emphasized that the US had ignored Brazilian ministers in prior talks, signaling that Brazil will defend its interests firmly—while still keeping the door open for negotiations. On July 30, Donald Trump signed a decree that increased duties on Brazilian products to 50%, but at the same time introduced a list of 700 exceptions in strategic sectors such as aircraft manufacturing, energy, and some agriculture.

