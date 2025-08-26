https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/gt-investigates-us-weaponizes-tariffs-against-allies--1122675817.html

GT Investigates: US Weaponizes Tariffs Against Allies

GT Investigates: US Weaponizes Tariffs Against Allies

Sputnik International

Economists and the semiconductor industry in the Philippines have expressed pubic alarm over the US' recent proposal to slap 100 percent tariffs on Philippine semiconductor exports to the US, warning of potentially devastating consequences.

2025-08-26T13:22+0000

2025-08-26T13:22+0000

2025-08-26T13:22+0000

world

global times

china

us-china trade war

us-china relations

us-china trade war

trump tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644939_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a1099ea34d55e9991e14c696a2fe48bc.jpg

Speaking with Philippine scholars and industry observers, the Global Times found that the US tariff threat has sparked widespread concern over its impact on the sector. Representatives from industry associations, experts, and scholars have issued serious risk warnings, while expressing disappointment at the "backstabbing" by their "once-trusted ally" - the US. They worry that, faced with US government's tariff pressure, Philippine chip manufacturers with Japanese and South Korean investment, along with other firms, may relocate production lines to the US, dealing a "fundamental blow" to the Philippines' relevant industries by undermining core capacity, according to Philippine observers reached by the Global Times.Analysts noted the Philippines is stuck in an "agent's dilemma": As a US "agent," it has not gained its expected protection or benefits, but has become a casualty of the dominant power's policy shifts.The Marcos administration now faces "sandwich pressure": US economic coercion above, domestic industry collapse risks below, and regional pressure from provoking China on the side, Dai Fan, vice dean of the School of International Studies at Jinan University, told the Global Times. The passivity of the Philippines seems to expose the fragile relationship between these two allied nations, showing that the Marcos government has chosen full dependence on the US, only to risk being abandoned once no longer useful.Neglected Allies' InterestsIn early August, Trump administration revealed plans to levy hefty tariffs on imported semiconductors, though exemptions for companies willing to relocate their supply chains to the US were dangled as part of the administration's push to reshore electronics manufacturing, according to media reports.Philippine Senator Imee Marcos recently issued a firm warning on the risks posed by the 100 percent tariffs imposed by the US to the Philippines' semiconductor industry, according to an official press release from the Senate of the Philippines on August 11.The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc warned of major job losses and declining competitiveness if a full 100 percent tariff is applied without a robust national response, according to the press release. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority shows that electronic products, including semiconductors, were the country's top export commodity in 2024, with total earnings reaching $39.09 billion. This figure accounted for 53.4 percent of the country's total exports, the Xinhua News Agency reported. The measure, floated under the US' "Section 232" national-security probe, is cloaked in rhetoric about "resilience," but is paired with discretionary carve-outs for firms investing in US production. This weaponizes market access, pushing countries like the Philippines into a corner: Invest in US facilities or lose access, said the scholar. Lucio Pitlo, a research fellow at the Manila-based think tank Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation, told the Global Times that the 100 percent tariffs on imported chips and semiconductor goods entering the US will be disastrous for the Philippines and disruptive to the global production chain. Steep tariffs will affect orders and may result in downsizing, job and revenue losses, and even firm closures. Public reports show that the Philippines primarily handles the "assembly and testing" segment in the global semiconductor supply chain. Philippine analysts express anxiety that the Philippines' position in the semiconductor supply chain, focused mainly on assembly and testing, will make it structurally more exposed to a sweeping US 100 percent tariff than upstream or higher-value segments. The ripple effects could reach beyond chip plants. Malindog-Uy argued that the sudden imposition of tariffs has exposed a significant risk: "As far as the Philippines is concerned, there exists a structural dependence on the US market." She added that from a strategic perspective, this tariff shock has laid bare policy shortcomings in the Philippines, while also sounding an alarm on the country's excessive reliance on the US as a single market.The harm goes even further. The "preferential treatment" the US offers its ally is also reflected in the trade deal reached with the Philippines on July 22, which imposes a 19 percent tariff on Philippine goods exported to the US, while US goods enter the Philippines tariff-free, Reuters reported. The deal has ignited significant debate and criticism in the Philippines, with many analysts and lawmakers warning of potentially severe repercussions for the Philippines' domestic economy. While touted by the Philippine government as a "significant achievement," critics contend that the agreement is "lopsided" and disproportionately favors the US, raising fears of diminished export competitiveness, increased trade deficits, and pressure on local industries, as the Globe and Mail reported.Dan Lachica, president of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines, also questioned, in an interview with the Philippine podcast media ANC's Market Edge, whether the US would proceed with a previously pledged $500 million grant to the Philippines under the Chips and Science Act, intended to bolster advanced assembly, testing, and packaging capabilities. He said in an interview with local media that he was unsure what "negotiating chips we have left" to secure a better deal with the US, aside from the "long-standing relationship alliance" between the two countries, with Manila "weighing heavily on the US strategy in the Pacific." Repeated Harm Against AlliesSeveral media outlets reported that the US, as a long-standing signatory to the Information Technology Agreement (ITA), had committed to zero tariffs on chips and related information and communication technology (ICT) products. However, this year has seen a shift in course, with the US frequently imposing tariffs on chips and semiconductors under various pretexts.According to an article by Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, Trump administration's proposed 100 percent tariffs on semiconductors from Taiwan island, intended to boost US manufacturing, are likely to backfire. Additionally, a Reuters article stated that the US' proposed tariffs on imported computer chips, pharmaceuticals, and steel, announced on January 28, aim to boost domestic manufacturing but would significantly harm US allies in Asia, including Japan and South Korea. Japan is a major supplier of chip making equipment and materials through companies like Tokyo Electron and Advantest. The US would face indirect impacts from disrupted semiconductor supply chains and rising costs. South Korea, another US ally, will see its $141.9 billion semiconductor exports (including $10.28 billion to the US in 2024) reduced, which will lead to disrupted supply chains and increased costs for both South Korean manufacturers and US consumers and producers, Reuters reported.This move by the US is widely regarded as a policy that harms others without benefiting itself. An industry insider told the Global Times that the semiconductor industry depends on a specialized global supply chain, from design and electronic design automation (EDA) tools to wafer fabrication, packaging, and testing. US foundries rely on imported equipment and materials from the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and the island of Taiwan for key processes. Higher input costs from tariffs could hinder, not hasten, domestic manufacturing under the US' Chips Act.Experts warn that the US' self-damaging policies pose risks, but "small nations" blindly following the US, like the Philippines, bear greater costs - meeting US geopolitical demands while enduring economic exploitation. Since 2023, the US has deepened security and military cooperation with the Philippines, aiming to integrate it into its Indo-Pacific strategy, with promises of substantial investments, such as promoting economic development in northern Luzon and advancing the Philippines' chip industry. However, US policies, driven by self-interest and lacking consistency, particularly the high tariffs on Philippine chips, will undoubtedly erode the already limited trust in the US within the Philippines and undermine the fragile alliance between the two nations, said Dai.This material was originally published by the Global Times.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/trumps-ukraine-peace-push-big-win-for-putin-1122651423.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/thai-cambodian-sonflict-only-suits-america---ex-us-marine-1122485561.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/global-south-defies-us-threats-over-friendship-with-russia-1122557127.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/nato-eu-eroded-helsinkis-unity-vision-with-new-fault-lines--analyst-1122516488.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global times, trump tariff wars, trump weaponizes tariffs, trade weaponization