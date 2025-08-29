https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/europe-is-no-longer-an-important-factor-in-anything--milorad-dodik-1122681474.html

'Europe Is No Longer an Important Factor in Anything' – Milorad Dodik

Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik took aim at Europe’s decline and its hysteria over Russia.

Speaking to Sputnik, he recalled how Western politicians used to question his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin:Dodik also welcomed dialogue between Russia and the US, which he said had “saved the world at the last moment from nuclear and other dangers.”Dodik also noted that he would ask Russia to veto the extension of EUFOR’s “Althea” mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), calling the European troops an “occupying international authority” used as a threat against Serbs.Dodik argued that foreign interference makes sovereignty impossible within BiH’s framework:

