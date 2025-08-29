https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/europe-is-no-longer-an-important-factor-in-anything--milorad-dodik-1122681474.html
'Europe Is No Longer an Important Factor in Anything' – Milorad Dodik
Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik took aim at Europe’s decline and its hysteria over Russia.
Speaking to Sputnik, he recalled how Western politicians used to question his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin:Dodik also welcomed dialogue between Russia and the US, which he said had “saved the world at the last moment from nuclear and other dangers.”Dodik also noted that he would ask Russia to veto the extension of EUFOR’s “Althea” mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), calling the European troops an “occupying international authority” used as a threat against Serbs.Dodik argued that foreign interference makes sovereignty impossible within BiH’s framework:
03:03 GMT 29.08.2025 (Updated: 03:04 GMT 29.08.2025)
Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik took aim at Europe’s decline and its hysteria over Russia.
Speaking to Sputnik, he recalled how Western politicians used to question his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin:
“When all this is over, most likely you will be lining up to see Putin, and I simply won’t be able to get through — there will be so many of you there.”
Dodik also welcomed dialogue between Russia and the US, which he said had “saved the world at the last moment from nuclear and other dangers.”
“I think all these liberal structures have gone mad," Dodik said, slamming European politicians.
Dodik also noted that he would ask Russia to veto the extension of EUFOR’s “Althea” mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), calling the European troops an “occupying international authority” used as a threat against Serbs.
“They have most often been used as a threat to us, the Serbs, and as part of this occupying international authority.”
Dodik argued that foreign interference makes sovereignty impossible within BiH’s framework:
“To get rid of all this, we must demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces and the removal of foreigners from decision-making. This is impossible at the BiH level, therefore Republika Srpska must proclaim independence and create a mechanism of governance completely independent of Sarajevo, the Bosniaks, and the foreigners who live there.”