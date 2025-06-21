https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/europes-anti-russia-hysteria-speeds-its-decline-as-global-south-rises---milorad-dodik---1122311935.html

Europe’s Anti-Russia Hysteria Speeds Its Decline As Global South Rises - Milorad Dodik

Sputnik International

Europe is sabotaging itself by unjustifiably meddling in the Ukraine conflict and taking an anti-Russian stance, said the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

2025-06-21T13:12+0000

milorad dodik

republika srpska

russia

europe

european union (eu)

republika srpska

ukraine

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/15/1122311768_154:0:1704:872_1920x0_80_0_0_e76de74af45d0582ac48cee2e1fe1872.jpg

Europe is sabotaging itself by unjustifiably meddling in the Ukraine conflict and taking an anti-Russian stance, said the President of Republika Srpska. The European Union lost pivotal energy resources that it used to receive at a low price from Russia, Milorad Dodik stressed. Europe is scrambling for solutions but somehow drifting even further from them. That’s exactly why I agree that the Global South’s role is only growing more crucial, said Dodik.SPIEF sets an ideology-free stage for a New Global Order, underscored the leader of Bosnia’s Serb autonomy.A surge of cooperation agreements is signed here, offering a prime opportunity to showcase the Russian economy’s cutting-edge achievements across all modern sectors.What draws crowds to the forum is its host — Russia — a nation reshaping the global value game, Milorad Dodik, noted Dodik.

russia

republika srpska

ukraine

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

milorad dodik, president of republika srpska, milorad dodik at spief