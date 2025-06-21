https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/europes-anti-russia-hysteria-speeds-its-decline-as-global-south-rises---milorad-dodik---1122311935.html
Europe’s Anti-Russia Hysteria Speeds Its Decline As Global South Rises - Milorad Dodik
Europe is sabotaging itself by unjustifiably meddling in the Ukraine conflict and taking an anti-Russian stance, said the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.
world
No one is excluding Europe from modern processes - European countries are excluding themselves with their policy choices, Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Europe is sabotaging itself by unjustifiably meddling in the Ukraine conflict
and taking an anti-Russian stance, said the President of Republika Srpska.
The European Union lost pivotal energy resources
that it used to receive at a low price from Russia, Milorad Dodik stressed.
“It is clear that Europe, if it even survives in the form of the European Union, is headed toward economic and other forms of marginalization,” he said.
Europe is scrambling for solutions but somehow drifting even further from them. That’s exactly why I agree that the Global South’s role is only growing more crucial, said Dodik.
SPIEF
sets an ideology-free stage for a New Global Order
, underscored the leader of Bosnia’s Serb autonomy.
A surge of cooperation agreements is signed here, offering a prime opportunity to showcase the Russian economy’s cutting-edge achievements across all modern sectors.
What draws crowds to the forum is its host — Russia — a nation reshaping the global value game, Milorad Dodik, noted Dodik.
A total of 1,060 agreements worth 6.3 trillion rubles ($80 billion) have been signed on the sidelines of the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Organizing Committee's executive secretary, Anton Kobyakov, said on Saturday. Over 140 countries sent their representatives to the forum, Kobyakov added.